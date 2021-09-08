Lady Eagles win battle of the unbeatens

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central libero Katelyn Patterson dives to receive a serve against Wilkes Central.

<p>Golden Eagle junior Erica Coe serves against Wilkes Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Golden Eagle junior Erica Coe serves against Wilkes Central.

<p>Surry Central senior Lanie Smith helped lead the Golden Eagles over previously undefeated Elkin on Tuesday.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Surry Central senior Lanie Smith helped lead the Golden Eagles over previously undefeated Elkin on Tuesday.

ELKIN — Something had to give in Tuesday’s battle between two top-ranked squads.

Elkin came into Tuesday’s match 7-0 and ranked No. 5 in the 1A division by MaxPreps. Surry Central entered the same match 6-0 and ranked No. 2 in the 2A division.

What followed was dominance by the Golden Eagles. After a closely contested first set win, Surry Central cruised to victory by only allowing a combined 25 points over the next two sets. The Eagles improved to 7-0 with the 25-23, 25-11, 25-14 win.

Surry Central errors in the first set kept Elkin alive. The Eagles had nine kills on 30 attacks in the set, led by six kills from Mia McMillen, but the team also had eight hitting errors. Central committed three ball-handling errors, an error on serve receive and a service error.

The Golden Eagles cut down on these errors in the second and third sets and the results followed. Central in the second set only committed three hitting errors, with no player tallying more than one, and no errors in either ball-handling or serve receive.

The second set saw Central record eight kills on 23 attacks and hold Elkin to a sideout percentage of 20.8%.

Central had its most kills in a single set in the third with 12 on 28 attacks. The Eagles committed four hitting errors in the set, with no player recording more than one again. The visitor did commit a game-high three service errors in the third set, but managed to keep mistakes under control in other areas to cap off the win.

Mia McMillen led the Eagles attack with 13 kills on 38 attacks. Lainey Smith had six kills on eight attacks and Jaylyn Templeton had five kills on 11 attacks. Kaylin Moody and Marissa McCann each had two kills, and Carlee Jones had one.

Templeton led the team with two blocks, while McCann, McMillen, Moody and Smith each assisted on blocks.

Templeton also had the most assists on the team with 18, followed by Aubrey Southern with seven and Jones, McCann and Katelyn Patterson with one each.

Central had just two serve receive errors on 43 chances. The Eagles also recorded 11 service aces, marking the second-straight game of double-digit aces.

The Golden Eagles return home Thursday to host Forbush (1-4).