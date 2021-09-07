Cardinals recognize Lowman as NFHS Coach of the Year

East Surry head football coach Trent Lowman is presented with his NFHS Coach of the Year ring before Friday’s home game against East Wilkes. Pictured from left: East Surry Principal Shannon DuPlessis, Aniston Lowman, Trent Lowman and East Surry Athletic Director Austin Fleming.

JR Willoughby Photography

East Surry football coach Trent Lowman was presented this ring in honor of being named NFHS Sectional Football Coach of the Year.

<p>East Surry coach Trent Lowman, right, is photographed with Cardinal graduate Luke Bullington following the spring 2021 1AA West Regional Final.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

East Surry coach Trent Lowman, right, is photographed with Cardinal graduate Luke Bullington following the spring 2021 1AA West Regional Final.

<p>Trent Lowman calls a play in the spring 2021 1AA West Regional Final against Polk County.</p> <p>Charles Leftwich | Special to the News</p>

Trent Lowman calls a play in the spring 2021 1AA West Regional Final against Polk County.

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry head football coach Trent Lowman recently added another ring to his collection.

Following the 2019-20 school year in which East Surry football won the 1AA State Championship, Lowman was named North Carolina Football Coach of the Year by the National Federation of High School Associations’ (NFHS). The NFHS is the governing body for high school athletics nationwide and serves 19,500 high schools and more than 12 million student-athletes.

Lowman went on to represent N.C. against coaches from eight different states in the NFHS Sectional competition. In February 2021, Lowman was named NFHS South Section Football Coach of the Year.

East Surry High School presented Lowman with a ring commemorating the accomplishment prior to Friday’s 41-14 win against East Wilkes.

When Lowman was announced the winner of the NFHS Sectional competition, he released the following statement:

“You know, I’m not sure exactly what it means to me. It felt really special and validating when I received the award for the state of North Carolina, and I may have felt all the feels then of the years spent invested in young men and the game of football. I surely didn’t anticipate being named coach of the year for a region consisting of eight differing states. I imagine there were plenty of much better coaches that weren’t nominated! I can say, however, that it’s really neat. It’s definitely special and it just adds to my personal expectations I must live up to.

“As I’ve said numerous times; I am simply the benefactor of a great group of players and young men, great coaches, great administration, and a wonderful and supportive community.”

The NFHS Coaches Association has an advisory committee composed of a chair and eight sectional representatives. The sectional committee representatives evaluate the state award recipients from the states in their respective sections and select the best candidates for the sectional award in each sport category.

That season, East Surry finished 15-0 and to win the State Championship. The Cardinals ended the 43-game winning streak of the team, Reidsville, that won the 2018, 2019 and spring 2021 2A State Championships. East Surry also ended the 44-game winning streak of two-time defending 1AA State Champion Tarboro to win the 2019 title.

Since taking over the East Surry football program prior to the 2018 season, Lowman has led the Cardinals to three consecutive state championship appearances, three 1AA West Regional Championships and two Northwest 1A Conference Championships.

Lowman currently holds a 37-6 overall record and a 14-1 conference record at East Surry.