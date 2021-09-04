Lady Golden Eagles tennis starts 3-0

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central senior Rachel Carter is 3-0 on the season as the Eagles’ No. 1 seed.

Ellen Bryant follows through on a forehand against Forbush.

Surry Central’s Madelyn Wilmoth serves in the No. 5 singles match against Forbush.

The Surry Central girls tennis team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 7-2 win over Forbush on Thursday.

All three of the Golden Eagles’ wins came against Foothills 2A Conference opponents. Surry Central opened the season with a 9-0 win over West Wilkes on August 23, followed by a 6-3 win over Wilkes Central on August 26.

This season marks the first time since 2018 that the Golden Eagles have started 3-0 in conference play. That year, Surry Central won the Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship with a 10-0 record.

In fact, the Lady Golden Eagles actually went 64-0 in conference play and won six undefeated conference championships from 2013-2018.

Surry Central’s mix of youth and experience has only lost five individual matches this season. Three players are undefeated in singles: senior Rachel Carter in the No. 1 spot, freshman McKenna Merritt at No. 3 and sophomore Karlie Robertson at No. 4. The three remaining singles players are 2-1 in their respective positions: senior Ellen Bryant in the No. 2 spot, freshman Madelyn Wilmoth at No. 5 and freshman Priscilla Gentry at No. 6.

Carter and Bryant sit at 3-0 as the Golden Eagles’ No. 1 doubles squad. Surry Central has used three different combinations of players in No. 2 doubles this season, and all three are 1-0. Robertson and Wilmoth won against West Wilkes, Robertson and Gentry defeated Wilkes Central, and Robertson and Merritt emerged victorious against Forbush.

The Golden Eagles have used two different duos in the No. 3 doubles spot. Kaesi Blythe and Mitzy Vasquez are 1-1 as a team, and Gentry and Wilmoth are 0-1 in No. 3 doubles.

Through the first three weeks of the season, all seven teams in the Foothills 2A Conference have played at least one conference match. Surry Central and East Surry are the only unbeaten teams in the conference at 3-0. The Cardinals host the Golden Eagles on Sept. 13.

Wilkes Central is 1-2 in the conference, North Surry is 0-2, and Forbush, North Wilkes and West Wilkes are all 0-1.

Surry Central hosts North Wilkes on Sept. 7 and travels to North Surry on Sept. 8.