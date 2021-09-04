East Surry wins battle of the Cardinals

September 4, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Layton Allen secured a career-high nine catches in a 41-14 win over East Wilkes.

East Surry junior Luke Brown (20) beats an East Wilkes defender for a huge gain.

East Surry junior Luke Brown (20) beats an East Wilkes defender for a huge gain.

East Surry's Brett Clayton (8) sacks the East Wilkes quarterback.

East Surry’s Brett Clayton (8) sacks the East Wilkes quarterback.

East Surry's offensive line opens a hole for running back Trey Armstrong (5).

East Surry’s offensive line opens a hole for running back Trey Armstrong (5).

East Surry's Layton Allen (10) leads a blocking effort for quarterback Folger Boaz (2).

East Surry’s Layton Allen (10) leads a blocking effort for quarterback Folger Boaz (2).

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry improved to 2-0 Friday by defeating East Wilkes 41-14 inside David H. Diamont Stadium.

The home opener for East Surry comes after the rescheduling of two games. COVID-19 protocol left the East Surry Cardinals without an opponent this week, but the East Wilkes Cardinals were also available and able to fill that hole.

East Surry recorded more than 440 yards of total offense for the second-straight week while holding East Wilkes – a team that averaged 41 points across its first two games – to just two scores.

Surry quarterback Folger Boaz eclipsed the 300-yard mark for the fourth time in his career with 319 yards passing against East Wilkes. The junior completed 20-of-26 attempts for a .769 completion percentage and QB rating of 156.9. Boaz also tossed four touchdown passes to four different receivers: Trey Armstrong, Layton Allen, Luke Brown and Stephen Brantley.

All five Surry Cardinals to catch a pass Friday night, Armstrong, Allen, Brown, Brantley and Colby Johnson recorded new career highs in receptions. Armstrong, Brown and Brantley hit new career highs in yards receiving, and all three caught their first touchdown passes.

Brown had two receptions for 138, followed by Allen with nine catches for 70 yards, Johnson with four catches for 41 yards, Armstrong with two catches for 34 yards and Brantley with three receptions for 25 yards.

East Surry also rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown. Armstrong led the ground game with 16 carries for 72 yards and a TD, followed by Boaz with 11 carries for 46 yards, Brett Clayton with three for seven yards and Johnson with one for five yards.

East Wilkes struck first in the game with a 66-yard touchdown run with 5:20 remaining in the first quarter. The lead only lasted 14 seconds, however, as East Surry’s Kyle Zinn returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards for his first career touchdown. Brantley split the uprights on the PAT to tie the game 7-7.

The Cardinals of Surry County forced East Wilkes to punt on its next three drives. East Surry took advantage by scoring on its next three drives. Boaz first connected with Brantley for a 6-yard TD pass, then found Allen for a 23-yard TD pass and finally connected with Armstrong for a 17-yard TD reception. Brantley kicked all three PATs to give East Surry a 28-7 lead.

East Surry lost a fumble with two minutes left in the first half, but held East Wilkes scoreless before halftime. East Wilkes received the second-half kickoff and was going to punt, but it was blocked by Clayton. The next East Surry drive ended with Armstrong plugging in a 5-yard TD rush with 8:49 to play in the third. The PAT was no good to put the game at 34-14.

East Wilkes got back on the board with a rushing touchdown with 2:16 left in the third. The Wilkes Cardinals had a chance to battle back by recovering an East Surry fumble, but had to punt away. Later in the fourth quarter, East Surry had a field goal blocked and East Wilkes marched into the red zone. East Wilkes was stopped on fourth-and-goal with 3:28 left.

The defending 1AA West Regional Champions put the exclamation point on the win with Brown scoring an 85-yard touchdown on a Boaz pass with 1:45 left on the clock. Brantley’s PAT rounded out the 41-14 final score.

East Surry now holds a 24-4 record against East Wilkes all time. The Surry Cardinals have won the last four meetings against the Wilkes Cardinals.

East Surry travels to South Stokes (1-1) next Friday.