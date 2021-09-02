When it rains, it pours

Greyhounds drop home match against Sauras

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

North Surry’s Edwin Villegas (36) takes a Greyhound free kick.

Goalkeeper Edwin Maldonado punts during the first half of North Surry's match against South Stokes.

Salvador Rodriguez (4) takes a corner kick for the Greyhounds.

Edgar Vazquez looks for open Greyhound teammates against South Stokes.

North Surry's Tristan Schmidt (38) sends the ball back into South Stokes' defensive third.

Troublesome weather throughout the first three weeks of fall sports has impacted teams across the county, but perhaps none more than North Surry soccer.

The Greyhounds have only been able to complete two matches through three weeks due to inclement weather. Incidentally, both matches were against South Stokes.

North Surry did host part of its home opener against West Stokes on August 30. However, the match was stopped with 12 minutes remaining in the first half due to weather. The Hounds led 2-0 when the game was postponed.

North Surry opened its season with a 2-0 win over South Stokes, but the Sauras got the best of the Hounds in the rematch on August 31.

The Hounds played a tight first half against the visiting Sauras, with only one goal being scored in an unconventional fashion. However, South Stokes exploded for five goals in the second half. North’s only goal came off an Edwin Villegas PK late in the game.

“We’ve got some work to do to get better,” said Greyhound coach Kevin Shore. “We have to play through contact, and sometimes when things get physical we get off our game. Overall, we’re going to be fine. I think we’re still top three or four in our conference.

“We just have to learn to play through the adversity.”

The opening half was 50-50 as both North and South had good looks at the goal. North Surry stayed pressed up at the beginning of the half, while South’s offense shined near the 20-minute mark. The Sauras were called offside twice in two minutes, but eventually got a corner that resulted in a shot from distance.

The Greyhound defense forced South Stokes wide and took away shots from straight on. This made it easier for keeper Edwin Maldonado to make saves.

Speaking on the first half, Shore said: “We were making plays in the midfield and our strikers were putting some shots on the keeper, which was great, but our defense was really a stone wall back there.”

The only score of the first half came at the 35 minute mark. South Stokes’ Ethan Moran lined up for a throw-in just outside of North Surry’s 18-yard line. The Greyhounds packed the box, as Moran’s throw was comparable to a corner kick. Moran’s throw sailed into the box where it bounced inside the 6-yard box and sailed into the goal.

A player cannot legally score directly on a throw-in, and the ball must make contact with a player on either team first. Taking this into account, North Surry moved into position to take a goal kick thinking. However, the center official met with his sideline referee closest to the goal and determined from that meeting that the goal would stand.

“It was just one of those things that took a lot of wind out of our sail going into halftime,” Shore said. “We really tried to get past that.”

North Surry nearly evened the score at the start of the second half. Salvador Rodriguez drove up the left sideline and was able to earn the Hounds a corner kick. However, no goal would come from the drive.

South Stokes fired back with a counter up its right sideline in the fourth minute. Moran made a short throw-in to Tyler Whitaker, and Whitaker scored his first goal of the night on a perfectly placed shot.

Things went from bad to worse for North as a quality look from Villegas was saved in the seventh minute. South quickly earned a corner kick on the other end, and Whitaker found Trey Seagle in the box for a header. Seagle put the team’s second shot of the half into the back of the net.

One minute later, Whitaker netted his second goal of the night. South Stokes scored on its first three shots of the second half to go up 4-0.

“They just put the ball in really good spots,” Shore said. “You have to give credit where credit is due, and they really did make great plays. I do think we could have marked them better on defense.”

North kept fighting despite the deficit. Hector Hernandez was fouled inside the 18 to set up a penalty kick, which Villegas scored. South Stokes went on to add two more goals late in the game for a final score of 6-1.

The loss did sting, Shore said, but he knows this is just the beginning of the season and he’s confident that his team will grow as they get more game experience.

“Moving forward we’re going to make some adjustments with players and positions,” Shore said. “But I truly believe we’re going to be fine. We’ll get better as the season goes. It’s like I told the kids after the game: you win some and you lose some, and when it rains it pours.”

North Surry travels to West Stokes on September 9.