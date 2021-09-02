Top-ranked Lady Bears improve to 6-0

Mount Airy freshman Carrie Marion holds a 5-1 record as the Bears’ No. 1 seed this season.

<p>Mount Airy sophomore Lily Morris charges the net against East Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy sophomore Lily Morris charges the net against East Surry.

<p>Mount Airy’s Charlotte Hauser serves in a match against East Surry.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy’s Charlotte Hauser serves in a match against East Surry.

<p>Kancie Tate is one of three Granite Bears to have spotless records in both singles and doubles so far this season.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Kancie Tate is one of three Granite Bears to have spotless records in both singles and doubles so far this season.

The Mount Airy Lady Bears tennis team wasted little time in proving preseason polls wrong this season.

Mount Airy was ranked No. 3 in the 1A division in the N.C. High School Tennis Coaches Association’s preseason poll. The Lady Granite Bears weren’t thrilled with the prediction and let their actions speak. Three weeks and six wins later, the Bears now sit atop the 1A rankings and aren’t ready to slow down any time soon.

“This is obviously an ideal start to the season with regards to our record thus far,” said Mount Airy coach Luke Graham. “I like to believe it’s a reflection of the work the girls have put in up to this point, but it’s still very early in our season – we have a lot of tough matches ahead of us, starting next Tuesday against a very good East Surry team. I’m hoping we can maintain our focus and our work ethic going forward. We’ll see how it reflects in the way we compete and the corresponding results.”

Mount Airy’s opening match of the season was against rival East Surry in Pilot Mountain. After dropping both meetings against the Cardinals last season, which took place just a few months ago in the spring, the Bears defeated East Surry 6-3 on August 19.

Mount Airy’s next big test of the season came against East Wilkes on August 24. East Wilkes was the No. 1 ranked team in both the preseason and week one polls. Needing to beat the best to be considered the best, Mount Airy went on the road and beat East Wilkes 8-1. Results for that match are included below:

Singles

1. Carrie Marion (MA) def. Tristen Blevins (EW) 6-1, 6-2

2. Hallie Younger (EW) def. Ella Brant (MA) 6-3, 1-6, 1-0 (11-9)

3. Kancie Tate (MA) def. Kristie Brown (EW) 6-3, 6-2

4. Audrey Marion (MA) def. Savannah Sparks (EW) 6-1, 6-1

5. Charlotte Hauser (MA) def. Emily Spicer (EW) 6-3, 6-1

6. Lily Morris (MA) def. Valerie Schubart (EW) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1. Carrie Marion and Brant (MA) def. Blevins and Brown (EW) 8-5

2. Tate and Hauser (MA) def. Younger and Savannah Sparks (EW) 8-5

3. Audrey Marion and Morris (MA) def. Spicer and Salem Sparks (EW) 8-2

The Lady Bears have used the same lineup in all six matches this season. Of the six players, Carrie Marion, Brant and Morris have only lost one singles match, while Audrey Marion, Tate and Hauser have not lost in singles at all.

The No. 1 singles team of Brant and Carrie Marion has only lost one match and it was to the 2020-21 1A Doubles Championship Runners-up from East Surry. The other two teams are undefeated in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots.

Audrey Marion, Tate and Hauser have not lost a match in singles or doubles this year.

Mount Airy posted 9-0 victories over Forbush, South Stokes, Starmount and North Stokes. While all four matches were dominated by the Lady Bears, Mount Airy’s win against South Stokes saw the Bears win every game of every match.

As Graham said, the road ahead isn’t easy, but he hopes the Bears are ready to face the challenges that await.

