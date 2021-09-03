Golden Eagles soar to a 6-0 record

September 2, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0

Surry Central defeats Wilkes Central 3-0

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Surry Central’s Marissa McCann (11) elevates for an attack against Wilkes Central.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Mia McMillen led the Golden Eagles with 14 kills on 25 attacks against Wilkes Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mia McMillen led the Golden Eagles with 14 kills on 25 attacks against Wilkes Central.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Kaylin Moody (7) finished with 17 attacks in Thursday’s match against Wilkes Central.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Kaylin Moody (7) finished with 17 attacks in Thursday’s match against Wilkes Central.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Golden Eagle middle hitter Lainey Smith (13) places an attack over the outstretched hands of Wilkes Central blockers.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Golden Eagle middle hitter Lainey Smith (13) places an attack over the outstretched hands of Wilkes Central blockers.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Aubrey Southern (6) sets a Golden Eagle teammate.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Aubrey Southern (6) sets a Golden Eagle teammate.

Cory Smith | The News

<p>Jaylyn Templeton (5) times a hit perfectly in the battle of the Eagles.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Jaylyn Templeton (5) times a hit perfectly in the battle of the Eagles.

Cory Smith | The News

DOBSON — Surry Central rolled over Wilkes Central Thursday to move to 6-0 on the season.

Both teams come from the central region of their respective counties, and both have Eagle mascots. However, only one team left the gym with an undefeated record – and that was the Golden Eagles of Surry Central.

The Lady Golden Eagles came into Thursday’s match ranked No. 2 in the 2A division by MaxPreps.

Not only has Surry Central won each of its first six matches, but the team has only dropped one set across all six. Thursday’s win marked the team’s fifth straight-set victory, with scores of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-18.

“Obviously, it feels good to come out and play well,” said Central coach Carrie Bruce. “We had fresh legs since we haven’t played in a week, and the girls were ready to go.”

The Golden Eagles were dominant in the win. Surry Central only surrendered the lead three times across all three sets, and the deficit never got higher than one point.

Surry Central’s offense finished with 29 kills on 85 swings. Senior Mia McMillen led the team with 14 kills, followed by fellow seniors Jaylyn Templeton and Lainey Smith with five and four each. Carlee Jones, another senior, as well as Marissa McCann and Kaylin Moody combined for the remaining six kills.

All but one of the kills was assisted. Templeton led the squad with 17 assists, followed by Aubrey Southern with six, Katelyn Patterson with four and Erica Coe with one.

Serving played a big part in the win as well as Central racked up a season-high 15 service aces. McMillen finished with four, followed by Patterson and Smith with three each, Jones with two, and Coe, McCann and Templeton with one each.

Despite the one-sided finish, Bruce said her team knows they have a way to go before reaching their full potential. The team set high expectations early on given the amount of experience that returned this season.

“It’s not that I wasn’t happy with the performance, but we will always have something to work on. You know, errors to correct,” Bruce said. “But right now we’re looking pretty solid. We had a hurt player tonight so we had to do things a little different in the rotation and it worked out well. These girls are very versatile and they adapt well.”

Surry Central ran into a problem early on in the form of Wilkes Central’s Zoe Mathis, a left-handed senior outside hitter. The Golden Eagles went on an eight-point run behind Patterson’s serving in the first set. This run was ended by a kill from Mathis and sparked a five-point swing in the favor of Wilkes Central.

Mathis was a thorn in Surry Central’s side throughout the opening set, but the Golden Eagles held on to win it 25-19. Central once again took a big lead in the second set, going up 12-6, but all the attention drawn by Mathis opened up Chloe Lyon on the other side. Wilkes Central went on its biggest run of the night to take a 13-12 lead.

Once Surry Central figured out how to contain both attackers it was game over for the visitors.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve faced a lefty like that,” Bruce said. “And it took us a hot minute to adjust to it, but we did. I can’t say that we completely stopped her; she’s a good hitter. You can’t take that away from somebody. But, we made the adjustments where we needed to and came out on top.”

Surry Central closed the second set by scoring 13 of the next 19 points.

The Golden Eagles started the third set with a 10-2 lead. Coe began points with strong serves, leaving McMillen, Smith and Jones to finish plays off up front. The closest Wilkes Central got to a comeback was a four-point deficit in the set.

Surry and Wilkes Central will meet again this year as both are part of the new Foothills 2A Conference. The conference contains schools that, over the past decade, have been some of the best in their respective divisions: North Surry, East Surry and West Wilkes.

“I am kind of excited about it, but in turn a little nervous about it,” Bruce said. “I don’t want us to fall off before the end of the season. We’re going to have some serious competition in this conference and that’s kind of what I look for. We want to play and compete; that’s what makes it interesting.

Before playing its next conference match, Surry Central (6-0) travels to Elkin (7-0) for a battle of the undefeated teams on Sept. 7.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith