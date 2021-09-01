Eagles tie Elks in home opener

Surry Central’s Eli Gonzalez (25) takes a free kick for the Golden Eagles.
Cory Smith | The News
Golden Eagle sophomore Daniel Urquiza (17) advances play to midfield before being rushed by an Elkin player.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central’s Tino Martinez makes a play up the right sideline.
Cory Smith | The News
Surry Central freshman Jacxon Gutierez sends a ball to the Eagles offense on a counterattack.
Cory Smith | The News
DOBSON — Surry Central’s soccer season is off to a peculiar start thanks to inclement weather.
The Golden Eagles currently sit at 1-1-1 on the season. After having its first two matches postponed due to rain, Central had to travel to Boone to open the season against Watauga. The Pioneers won the game on August 19 and are currently ranked No. 14 in the state’s 4A division by MaxPreps.
Next was an away match against another 4A team, Davie County, on August 23. A second-half goal from Central’s Chris Nava led the Eagles to a 1-0 win.
After playing just two matches in the first two weeks of the season, Surry Central played its home opener against Elkin on Monday. The Buckin‘ Elks entered the match with a 3-0 record and ranked No. 3 in the 1A division by MaxPreps.
The Eagles and Elks were tied 0-0 when the game was paused just before halftime due to lightning. After a lengthy delay, the teams finished the first half and played six minutes of the second half before the game was permanently called off and ruled a tie due to weather.
“It’s kind of weird to start the season how we did,” said third-year Central head coach Adan Garcia. “We had our chances but couldn’t quite finish in the time that we had. It was a good game and was a good test for both of us. We always like to play tough opponents and we’re just looking to improve going into conference.”
Despite only losing three seniors to graduation earlier this year, the Eagles still have a relatively young squad. The team has only five seniors this year, and 15 players on the 22-man roster are underclassmen.
”We’re instilling our style of play into the younger guys,” Coach Garcia said. “They’re used to playing their style, and they’re finally getting it together and figuring things out on the field. Now they’re at the point that we feel like we’re in that final third. Once we figure that final third out, I think we’ll be solid.”
Elkin and Surry Central both had chances to score early in Monday’s match. Central freshman Jacxon Gutierez sent a cross from just inside the 18-yard box across the middle to Nava in the sixth minute, but Nava’s shot sailed wide of the frame.
Two minutes later on the other end, Elkin’s Carlos Espinosa received a throw-in and sped through 30 yards of defenders to get one-on-one with Central keeper Johnny Garcia. Garcia left his line and charged Espinosa before knocking down the Buckin’ Elks’ shot and falling on it.
Both keepers made their presence known in the game. Both Johnny Garcia and Elkin’s Thomas McComb were named All-Region players for the 2020-21 season. Garcia has been named All-Region twice in his career, and McComb participated in the BodyArmour State Games over the summer.
McComb used his lengthy frame to cut off through balls sent by the Golden Eagles’ midfield
“He (McComb) is a very good keeper,” Coach Garcia said. “He kept them in the game and knew when to come out. I talked with Marco (Reboller) before the game and we talked about how it was going to be a battle of the keepers.”
Central got good looks at the goal off free kicks in the first half. Eli Gonzalez took a direct kick 40 yards out in the 18th minute, but sent it over the crossbar. Gonzalez had another chance in the 31st minute on an indirect free kick inside the Elks’ 18, but that shot too sailed over the goal.
A direct kick placed just outside the 18 was taken by Tino Martinez in the 33rd minute. However, his shot was stopped by the Elkin wall.
The Eagles aimed to attack the sidelines throughout the match, but McComb’s willingness to leave his line made crosses and through balls difficult. Central still managed to rack up seven first-half shots.
Elkin used its speedy attackers to catch Central off-guard with counterattacks. Alejandro Lopez-Canobbio and Rudy Zarazua stayed up top, with Espinosa serving as an attacking midfielder. The duo had the ball inside the 18 in the 36th minute but failed to get a shot off. Central’s defense cleared the ball to Elkin’s Marc Anthony Antolino Habana, who fired a shot from 40 yards out with keeper Garcia pressed off his line. Garcia retreated and managed to make the save to keep the score even at 0-0.
Garcia punted up the right sideline where the ball found its way to Jordy Avila in the midfield. Avila advanced up the sideline before crossing to Daniel Juarez at the top of the 18. Juarez got a shot off, but it was stopped by a charging McComb.
“Coach B (Bernardo Leandro) is working hard with the offense,” Coach Garcia said. “He’ll take the offense at practice and work a lot on finishing. We’re passing the ball more and see glimpses of better play every time we’re out there.”
The delay of almost an hour hit with 2:17 left in the first half. When the game finally resumed, the teams finished off the first half before going directly into the second.
Central had plenty of energy when the game restarted. The Eagles were called offside twice in the first five minutes of the half before finally getting a corner. The corner was a result of a Nava shot that was knocked out of bounds by McComb.
This was Surry Central’s only shot of the second half before play was stopped. Elkin’s only shot of the half came when defender Adam Settle sent a through ball to Lopez-Canobbio in the 46th minute. The Elk forward got a quality strike on the ball, but it was saved by Garcia. The whistle blew after the save and, after a meeting with both coaches, the game was ruled a tied with an increased threat of lightening in the area.
Surry Central travels to Western Guilford (1-3) on Wednesday. Elkin travels to North Wilkes (1-1) the same day.
