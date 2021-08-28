Millennium boys win Northwest Invitational

August 28, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

The Millennium Charter Academy boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Northwest Invitational last week.

<p>Millennium Charter freshman Ruby Hoerter competes in the girls 5000-meter run at the Northwest Invitational.</p> <p>MCA Athletics</p>

The Millennium Charter Academy high school boys cross country team won the Northwest Cross Country Invitational at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville. The event, held on August 26, featured runners from MCA as well as Granville Central, East Wilkes, Elkin, Starmount, Alleghany, South Stokes and North Stokes.

The Lions were led by Calvin Devore who finished fifth with a 5000-meter run time of 21:48.76. Hartley Devore finished was next in seventh place, followed by Ford Holmes in ninth, Nick Johnson in 17th, Eric Sorrell in 25th, Lane Reese in 31st, Jacob Smith in 32nd and Christian Tetterton 33rd.

Millennium freshman Ruby Hoerter, the Lions only girl runner, finished fourth individually in the girls 5000-meter run with a time of 25:42.69.