Bears off to a 2-0 start

August 24, 2021 Cory Smith Sports 0
By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy sophomore Angel Osorno (6) makes an aerial challenge against a West Stokes player.

<p>Mount Airy’s Elkin Lopez (7) breaks through the West Stokes defense.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Noah Hart takes a free kick for the Granite Bears.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy keeper Edwin Ramirez leaves his line to intercept a through ball.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

<p>Mount Airy’s Matthew Chapman gets in the way of a West Stokes pass.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Mount Airy started its soccer season off strong with back-to-back home wins.

The Granite Bears (2-0) defeated East Surry 8-3 on August 23, and followed with a 4-0 win over West Stokes the next night.

Against East Surry, the Bears netted three first-half goals before exploding for five in the second half. Juniors Elkin Lopez and Sergio Garcia each had hat tricks, while Leo Chen and Adrian Rodriguez each added one goal.

“We had lots of first-game jitters and made some mental mistakes like you usually see in scrimmages,” said Mount Airy coach Will Hurley. “We didn’t get a lot of scrimmages this year. We’ve yet to have a practice or game with everyone there; it’s that kind of year. The numbers are still good, so we’re building on that.”

East Surry’s goals were scored by Jesus Estrada (two) and Juan Caro.

Hurley said the defense played much better against West Stokes, which he said was to be expected having one game under the team’s belt. West Stokes only had one shot as keeper Edwin Ramirez recorded his first shutout of the 2021-22 season.

Hurley said missed opportunities hurt the Bears early on, but that improved as the match progressed. Mount Airy took 15 shots in the first half and only scored once.

“That many shots shows that you’re getting the opportunities and possessing it well, you just have to finish,” Hurley said. “Hopefully that’ll come as we go. I liked what I saw tonight. I didn’t in the first 20 minutes scoring-wise, but like I said, I think that’ll come. I just have to be a little patient with it.”

Mount Airy’s first three shots sailed off target, and the fourth was blocked by West Stokes’ keeper. The Bears back line of Noah Hart, Matthew Reales, Carson Hill and Matthew Chapman stayed pressed up to midfield as the offense pelted shots at the opposing net.

Lopez, Garcia and Angel Osorno were some of the players to utilize triangle passing up each sideline as the team advanced the ball efficiently. The trio had their fair share of good looks, as did Hart when he made runs up the left sideline, but couldn’t find the back of the net. A few shots sailed wide or over by mere feet, and others were blocked by the keeper.

Mount Airy broke the ice in the 34th minute when Rodriguez sent a through ball to Lopez for a one-on-one opportunity. Lopez made the simple shot look easy as the Bears went up 1-0.

West Stokes nearly evened the score less than 60 seconds after the opening goal. Senior defender Landon Neal took a free kick near midfield and sent it into Mount Airy’s 18-yard box, where it was controlled by Jayden Garcia and pushed toward the net. The Wildcat was too deep into the box when he attempted a shot, and it sailed into the side netting.

Lopez had two good looks in the first two minutes of the second half, but both were saved. He and Garcia pounded the ball in the Cats’ box, but struggled to bypass the keeper.

Mount Airy’s first goal of the second half came after Garcia was fouled inside the 18 in the 53rd minute. This set Osorno up for a penalty kick, which he placed in the lower 90 on his left.

The Bears played more comfortable after the second goal and this opened the door for more opportunities. Saeed Saavedra assisted Lopez for the team’s third goal in the 61st minute, then Garcia picked up his second assist of the night by helping Lopez complete his second hat trick of the year.

Mount Airy returns to the pitch on Thursday by traveling to East Surry.