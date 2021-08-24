East Surry opens with 37-0 win over Starmount

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

<p>Kyle Zinn (11) makes a catch in traffic against Starmount.</p> <p>Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News</p>

<p>East Surry’s Sam Whitt (52) and Dylan Cox (3) bring a Starmount runner down.</p> <p>Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News</p>

<p>Stephen Brantley (24) scores East Surry’s first points of the 2021-22 season with a 47-yard field goal.</p> <p>Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News</p>

<p>East Surry freshman Hatcher Hamm (21) hits Starmount’s quarterback as he releases a pass.</p> <p>Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News</p>

<p>Trey Armstrong (5) shakes a Starmount defender.</p> <p>Jamie Willoughby | Special to the News</p>

BOONVILLE — East Surry opened the 2021-22 football season with a 37-0 road win against Starmount.

The Cardinals have won nine-straight meetings against the Rams from Boonville, which is East’s longest winning streak in the rivalry that dates back to 1967. Starmount holds the edge in the series with 30 wins to East’s 23.

East Surry’s offense racked up 488 total yards in the shutout win.

Quarterback Folger Boaz passed for 213 yards and touchdown on 8-of-16 attempts. His first passing TD of the season went for 88 yards to Luke Bowman, who finished the game with 100 yards receiving. Layton Allen followed with three receptions for 91, and Colby Johnson, Trey Armstrong and Dylan Cox combined for the remaining three receptions for 22 yards.

Boaz was also the team’s leading rusher with 10 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns. He is the third player in East Surry history to record both 200 yards passing and 100 yards rushing, joining his brother Jefferson, who had 265 yards passing and 109 yards rushing in an October 18, 2019 game against Winston-Salem Prep, and Tyler Smith, who recorded 298 yards passing and 188 yards rushing in an October 23, 2015 game against Bishop McGuinness.

The Cardinals totaled 275 yards rushing in the win over Starmount. In addition to Boaz’s 103 yards, Brett Clayton had three carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns, Trey Armstrong had seven carries for 42 yards, Kyle Zinn had three carries for 20 yards, Anderson Badgett had four carries for 28 yards and Will Jones carries twice for 16 yards.

The Cards’ 37 points came from Boaz’s two rushing TDs and one passing TD to Bowman, Clayton’s two rushing TDs, a 2-point conversion from Boaz to Allen, and a 47-yard field goal and two PATs from Stephen Brantley.

The Cardinal defense recorded its first shutout of the year with a strong performance against the Rams. East forced three turnovers in the win: Armstrong had an interception, which he returned for 56 yards, Clayton and Johnson each forced fumbles, and Cox and Eli Becker recovered fumbles. Becker’s fumble recovery was returned 65 yards for a touchdown, but it was called back due to a penalty on the return.

Clayton led the Cardinals with 10 tackles, which included 2.0 tackles for a loss. Clayton also blocked a Starmount punt.

Following Clayton’s 10 total tackles, Zinn and Joshua Parker each had seven, Hatcher Hamm, Joseph Grezmak and Gavin Atkins each had six and Dylan Cox had five.

East Surry had two QB hurries, one from Zinn and another from Atkins, and 10.0 tackles for a loss. Atkins led the team with three TFL, followed by Clayton’s two and one each from Zinn, Brantley, Hamm, Trace Tilley and Sam Whitt.

In the secondary, Armstrong and Johnson each had two pass deflections.

East Surry hosts Mount Airy (1-0) on Friday.

Reach Cory on Twitter @MaNewsSports