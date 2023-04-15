Character revealed for good, and maybe not so good

I’ve been a sports fan most of my life, from my days of little league baseball, playing high school basketball and soccer, right on through adult league soccer and softball.
As a dad, I’ve had the privilege of coaching my kids in various sports, and even had the opportunity to coach a few years of high school ladies’ basketball.
So I am a big believer that sports are an opportunity to teach a lot of lessons to youth — a chance for adults to model the highest level of character and, unfortunately, some low levels as well.
I’ve seen two of those instances over the past couple of weeks, both based here in Surry County.
Recently, Ferrum College, from Ferrum, Virginia, sent its JV team down to Dobson to square off against the Knights. While I would normally pull for the home team at Surry, in this instance I had to go for the other side — my great-nephew, my niece’s son, is a freshman pitcher for Ferrum.
It was a great day for baseball — warm and sunny, and a chance to spend a couple of hours with family who were down for the game.
My great-nephew, we’ll call him Trenton, took the mound for the third and fourth innings. The third was fairly uneventful, with Trenton giving up one hit, but ultimately retiring three batters without giving up a run.
In the fourth inning, he pitched one out, then allowed a base runner, then a second runner reached base because of an infield fielding error. So, the situation was this: One out, with runners on first and second.
The next hitter got a good strong cut on the ball, hitting it flush, sending a who-knows-how-fast line drive straight back to the mound, were the ball caught Trenton square on the foot, with a disquieting “smack” ringing out over the field and stands.
The blow literally took his feet out from under him, and the ball bounced away from Trenton, coming to a stop. Out of instinct, he tried to crawl toward the ball to make a play, but the pain was too much, and he couldn’t get to the ball.
The hitter, of course, made it to first, and the other runners advanced easily. But as the Surry runner approaching third base looked to coach Tim Collins for a signal, the coach put his hands up, and told him to stop.
The runner could have easily scored — the only Ferrum player close enough to make a play on the ball was the catcher, and if he went to get the ball, there would be no one at home to make a play. The other runners, the one who was now stepping on second, and the hitter, each could have just as easily advanced a base. This would have pushed one run over the plate and put two others in scoring position, with just one out.
And it all would have been legal, and a perfectly ethical and acceptable part of the game to most people.
But Knights Coach Collins held up his runners, pointed at Trenton and simply said “He’s hurt,” then he turned to the Ferrum bench, nodding to them to go ahead and see to their pitcher.
That’s what you might expect, or at least hope for, at the little league park, or even in middle school, and possibly at the high school level. But when you reach college, the idea of wins and loses become far more series, and it’s unusual to see a coach show this level of sportsmanship and caring for a young player.
In that one moment, Coach Collins revealed a lot about his character, and those parents who have sons playing for the coach should be glad they have the opportunity for their sons to be playing for a man who teaches, and models, this level of character.
Not to sully the good feelings here by turning to politics, but the second, and not so great, example of some character being shown through sports occurred recently in Raleigh, when State Sen. Eddie Settle, whose legislative district includes Surry, signed on as a cosponsor State Bill 430, a bill prohibiting government-run recreational leagues from handing out participation trophies. Even if the league is privately funded, but still run under the auspices of a local government, or by a recreation department managed by a unit of government, then it will be against the law — a crime — to hand out $20 trophies to players on the teams.
North Carolina has crumbling infrastructure; one of the lowest minimum-wages in the nation; is embroiled in a long-running legal dispute which has seen the courts order the state to fork over millions of dollars it owes school districts; is a state with a chronic shortage of high-quality teachers, police officers and other public servants; is experiencing burgeoning gun violence; and dozens of other issues, and Sen. Settle is focusing his efforts on banning participation trophies for children?
The Republican Party prides itself on being the party of small government, its members brag about leaving choices regarding how children are raised with parents and local community decision makers. Yet this bill smacks of doing just the opposite. If parents want their local, government-managed recreation leagues to hand over participation trophies, that should be their decision. If parents do not want this to happen, then those parents are the ones who should be taking that up with local authorities.
I won’t delve into the debate on yes or no for such trophies, nor will I pretend that one dubious act such as this reveals a person’s overall character. What I will say is that state legislators have no business telling local recreation leagues what trophies to hand out to children. That is government overreach at its most inane, especially for the small-government, parental-rights champion Republican Party, and reflects poorly on the legislators sponsoring such a bill.
Local voters, especially those with children and grandchildren in recreational leagues, have every right to expect Sen. Settle to do better. So do we.