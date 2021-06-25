Visitor likes city greenway

June 25, 2021

To the Editor,

I was in Mount Airy for business, and took the opportunity to run and walk on the Granite City Greenway. It was a most enjoyable experience. The greenway is very well maintained and is extremely clean. There are plenty of opportunities for people to use exercise equipment, and if they want to, have easy access to the Ararat River.

I would like to thank the Parks and Recreation Department for doing an outstanding job of keeping the greenway mowed and in such good condition. Also, I would like to thank the citizens of Mount Airy, and the governing body, for making it happen.

Bill Bundy

Charlotte