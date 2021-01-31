Vaccine process easy and smooth

January 31, 2021 John Peters II Letters 0

To the Editor,

The Surry County Health Department in Dobson is doing an outstanding job of giving COVID-19 vaccinations. All of the many employees involved in the process are well organized, friendly and efficient. Here is how it was done.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, Candace called the health department and asked for us to be put on the vaccination waiting list. She also completed a Survey Monkey form. Around 7 p.m. that evening, we received a Health Department call, asking if we could come to the farmer’s market in Dobson at 11:45 a.m. the next day to be vaccinated.

We arrived maybe 30 minutes early, were directed through orange cones to the proper lane. Our insurance cards were taken, laid on the hood of the car and photographed, then returned. Next, we were each given clipboards with forms to complete. The next person took the forms and gave us a proof of vaccination card.

We pulled forward to a point where nurses were standing on each side of the car. Our shirts were slipped off our shoulders and withing maybe 15 seconds both of us were simultaneously given our shots. We never got out of the car.

Then we were told to pull forward to a 15-minute waiting area staffed by rescue personnel. A card was placed inside our windshield telling what time we could safely leave. The whole thing, including waiting time, took maybe 40 minutes.

Everyone should be able to rest assured that when your turn comes that all will go smoothly, thanks to our health department. Their system was flawless.

Candace and Macon Sammons

Mount Airy