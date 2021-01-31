Vaccine process easy and smooth

To the Editor,

Between June 11 and June 14, five elected officials from Surry County signed a letter developed by the NAACP of Surry County. The officials signing this letter were Surry County Board of Commissioners Chairman Larry Johnson, Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe, Dobson Mayor Ricky Draughn, Elkin Mayor Sam Bishop, and Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham.

The letter included language asserting the existence of “systemic impacts of racial injustice” and “racial inequalities.” The letter further committed the officials to “focus on cultural competency, educational training, as well as a review of current hiring practices and ongoing internal reviews.” Despite any claims to deny this, these words are taken directly from the document.

When read in totality, the letter clearly asserts that “systemic” racism occurs in Surry County and throughout America, and the letter alludes to police participation in this “systemic” problem. These assertions are false, and the leftist politically-charged response by these officials is appalling.

I presented comments on this issue on July 20 to the Surry County Board of Commissioners, and the Mount Airy News ran an article about these comments a few days later. Following the Mount Airy News article about my comments, Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham responded to my comments with a Facebook post and Letter to the editor of the Mount Airy News. In his response, Mayor Cockerham defended his signing of the letter and downplayed the impact of the assertions made in the letter. Mayor Cockerham implied or asserted that police supported his position because he had consulted with the Police Chief of Pilot Mountain. That is one officer who serves his town under his Supervision.

Cockerham downplayed any commitment the document makes for the County to commit funds. Cockerham also glossed over any idea that the letter paints Surry County citizens as racist, and he further denied that the letter commits County and town governments to provide preferential hiring or benefits to certain groups above and beyond what is already required by state and federal law. Finally, Mayor Cockerham asserted that he had consulted his board before signing this letter.

If the Mayor did consult his board, I would challenge him to provide the public records of this meeting as required under state law. If he consulted more than two members outside the confines of a publicly held meeting with records, he violated state kaw. Where are his records supporting his assertions? I doubt he has them because he personally told me on the telephone, before he knew I was bringing this to the attention of the public, that he had only consulted one board member and the police chief. Again, if a full consultation was done, the mayor should have records to document this consultation.

As I stated on July 20 at this board meeting, there is no doubt that individuals in America are racist. If we are honest, we will admit there are racist people among all ethnic and racial groups. There is no doubt that individual police officers have committed crimes, but to imply that the majority of officers are guilty by association is dishonest, ridiculous and dangerous.

Most Americans understand that cries of “systemic racism” within our culture are false and designed to further a political agenda to change America and move it closer to the socialist ideals promoted by the Democrat Party. Most Americans have long ago learned how to live in peace and harmony and one need look no further than the election of a black president in 2008 and re-election in 2012 to prove this point. These elections would not have been possible without heavy support from white Americans.

Four members of the Surry County board have publicly stated that they did not know Commissioner Johnson signed this document. What about the four towns? At least three of the mayors (Rowe – Mount Airy, Draughn – Dobson, and Cockerham – Pilot Mountain) told me they signed this letter without bringing it before the boards they serve. They told me this before I brought it to the attention of the public. If they were honest at that time, none of the officials aired this issue in public as is required by state laws and local precedent. If they now assert that they did air this issue, where are the public records to document this? Why are officials afraid to disclose this information? They are either lying about consultation now or were lying about it before the issue aired in public.

This letter seems to commit the major four Surry County towns and the entire county government to changes in hiring practices and other administrative changes that could cost the towns and county millions of taxpayer dollars and result in reverse discrimination. Legal protections for minorities are already in place in Surry County and throughout America. Many of these “protections” give preferential treatment to minorities in terms of federal jobs, college scholarships and other government benefits. What more do these officials intend to provide?

This letter is based on a false narrative of “systemic racial injustice.” This letter was signed by weak leaders unwilling to face the tough issues of the day in public with transparency. This letter may cause untold strife and challenges to our county, towns, and residents.

All the elected officials involved should apologize for signing this letter which insults the good people of Surry County by painting them with a racist label for no other reason than to achieve a leftist political narrative. They should apologize to police officers for insulting the “systemic” integrity of those who protect and serve. This is unfair and dangerous for these officers and their families. Any leaders unwilling to take responsibility for these actions should resign immediately from their offices as public officials.

How will the Surry County noard members who have admitted they were not consulted in these matters respond? Will boards of the towns provide records documenting a legal and transparent process, or will they continue to hide what really happened here? Will all boards hold the mayors and county commission chairman accountable?

The people of Surry County deserve better from our elected officials. I hope each and every resident of the county will read the attached letter these officials signed and hold them accountable for their actions. Their political pandering to the left is appalling and shameful.

Samona Creasy

Mount Airy