To the Editor:

The president has squandered at least a month that should have been used educating and preparing Americans for the health crisis that is now upon us. He has done this by, incredibly, making the disease about him and his reelection campaign instead of the damage it may cause. Whatever he might say now, however his minions may spin it, that time is lost.

Good luck, everybody. Let’s hope we don’t need it.

John Hartman

Danbury