Visitor angry over experience

To the Editor,

On Saturday, March 23, my sons and I visited Mount Airy.

It has been a while since I have been in your city, as I live in Tennessee, and don’t get over your way very often.

As we were driving down South Street I was pointing out where things used to be 35 years ago, when I lived there. I slowed down at one point, reminiscing to my boys, when a lady behind us honked her horn. I sped up some, and two of my sons, ages 12 and 13, turned around and waved at her.

This woman then proceeded to flip off a couple of children!

All I can say is, “Welcome to Mount Airy.” We have Tennessee tags, but I guess visitor’s children must deserve to be flipped off in Mount Airy, if you’re sight-seeing on a Saturday afternoon.

Anyway, to the offending woman: You have no class. Your community can thank you, and others like you, for drops in revenue, when people like me don’t return.

Rod Senecal

Bristol, Tennessee