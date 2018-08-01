Reader critical of liberals, illegals

To the Editor,

An aging joke defines a conservative as a liberal who has been mugged. So, while the left insists on displaying a conspicuous compassion for illegal immigrants, and demands that their crimes be overlooked, one wonders if their liberal victims remain so sympathetic.

An illegal immigrant is currently jailed, charged with raping four women in San Francisco, a sanctuary city. Shouldn’t we ask those four women if they continue to welcome illegals to their city?

How many have become conservatives?

Richard Merlo

Elkin