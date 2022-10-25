Voters deserve a better answer

October 25, 2022 John Peters II Letters, Op-Ed 0

To the Editor,

Ted Budd is once again spreading disinformation in his campaign ads as he did previously in the Republican primary.

For example, he misleads everyone about the tax provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act which will not affect any family making less than $400,000 a year, will crack down on the most profitable corporations who currently pay little to no federal income tax, and go after tax dodgers and cheats to ensure that the wealthy and major corporations pay the taxes they owe.

No, Ted, most families will not see their taxes raised and the IRS will not audit and harass them as you claim.

The voters and the press should demand that Republicans running for office tell us all how they would handle challenges such as climate change, gun violence in our communities, inflation, and supply chain disruptions. And they should make sure they don’t trot out their discredited “good guys with guns,” “trickle-down,” economics and tax breaks for the wealthy as their vision for America.

Americans deserve a better answer than that.

Tim Miles

Mount Airy