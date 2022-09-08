Main Street approval disappointing

September 8, 2022 John Peters II Letters, Op-Ed 0

To the Editor,

I attended the city council meeting where the New Main Street Plan was discussed. Many merchants as well as townspeople spoke one after the other against this plan. But after hearing from the people and the merchants, the New Main Street Plan was passed.

It was apparent to me that the town council had already made up their minds to pass this plan regardless of what the merchants and townspeople wanted. Jon Cawley tried to slow up the process of passing this plan but to no avail. I along with many others were saddened and left the meeting as soon as the plan was approved.

This town is unique and represents a part of what small towns in America were like. We are not Ashville nor Raleigh and I for one don’t want to be.

Karen Armstrong

Mount Airy