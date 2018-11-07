Matthews wins school board seat

While there were some high-profile state and county races in Tuesday’s election, those weren’t the only ones on the ballot.

Tim Matthews and Greg Perkins squared off for the Mount Airy Board of Education at-large seat, with Matthews able to eke out a close victory. He secured 1,683 votes to 1,546 for Perkins.

Kyle Leonard, seeking the Mount Airy school board District A seat, and Ben Cooke, looking for the Mount Airy District B post, each ran unopposed. Leonard totaled 2,791 votes against 16 write-ins, while Cooke received 3,008 votes against 14 write-ins with all seven precincts reporting.

In Dobson, John Lawson and Wayne Atkins were running for two open seats, with no opposition. In the Dobson races, as of midnight, only one of two precincts had reported. Lawson received 183 votes, while Atkins totaled 224, with six write-ins.

There was no drama in the mayor’s race there, either, with Ricky Draughn garnering 245 votes in an uncontested run for the office, with nine write-in votes.

David Carl Branch and Chad Keith Chilton both won the title of Surry Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor. There were two openings on the district, and with 28 of 29 precincts reporting as of 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, Chilton had 14,936 votes, Branch had 14,598, and there were 195 write-in votes.

Voters in Surry County and across the state also had the chance to cast ballots on six state constitutional amendments, with mixed results. Here were the results as of 11:20 p.m. Surry County totals are for 28 of 29 precincts:

• Protecting the right for state residents to hunt and fish was apparently a popular idea, with 1,958,818 voters statewide favoring the amendment, compared to 1,189,086 who cast a ballot against it.

In Surry County the proposal passed even more emphatically, with 18,034 votes in favor, compared to 5,098 against.

• North Carolinians rejected a drive by state legislators to claim the power to select judges when seats are vacant, a move that would have further undercut the governor’s authority.

The amendment would have limited the governor’s ability to fill such vacancies. In Surry County, voters were in agreement with the majority of their statewide peers, voting against the plan by a 12,886 to 9,569 margin.

• Voters rejected the amendment that would have established an eight-member bi-partisan board of ethics and elections enforcements, which would replace the present nine-member commission.

The rejected amendment was designed by Republican legislators to create an eight-member board divided along party lines. Appointments to the board were traditionally overseen by the state’s governors before lawmakers began taking steps in the past two years to reduce the governor’s role in the process, with four Democrats, four Republicans, and one non-partisan member.

The amendment was opposed by all living governors, both Republican and Democrat.

The measure likewise lost among Surry County voters — by a narrow margin. With 28 of 29 precincts reporting, 11,582 voters cast a ballot against the measure while 10,853 were in favor.

• Strengthening the rights of crime victims: the Associated Press did not yet have the results of this amendment as of 11:35 p.m. Surry County voted in favor by 78.4 percent.

• Setting the maximum state income tax rate at 7 percent: the Associated Press did not yet have the results of this amendment as of 11:35 p.m. Surry County voted in favor by 74.4 percent.

• Require a photo ID to vote: the Associated Press did not yet have the results of this amendment as of 11:35 p.m. Surry County voted in favor by 76.42 percent.

Constitutional amendments results mixed