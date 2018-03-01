View Barter vote as economic incentive request

Today Mount Airy commissioners are scheduled to finally vote on the Barter Theatre project.

The project calls for the city to build a downtown theater and performance arts venue, at a cost of around $13.5 million. If all goes according to a proposal by representatives from The Barter Theatre, a sizable portion of that figure would come from state and federal historic tax credits as well as from private donors, with the city paying about $3.5 million out of pocket.

Mount Airy would also spend more than $4 million on needed infrastructure upgrades and would retain ownership of the building, meaning no tax revenue from the facility.

The city would also be responsible for paying the operating cost of the Barter’s Mount Airy location, spending between $100,000 and $600,000 a year for five years, and a $100,000 per year operating contribution for at least a decade afterward. There is nothing in the agreement committing the Barter organization to remaining in the city — the organization can walk away at any time.

The theater is to be the centerpiece of the Spencer revitalization effort, with a four-star hotel and convention center along with upscale housing units.

Some deep divisions have emerged on the Board of Commissioners over this project, with Commissioners Jon Cawley and Jim Armbrister voicing great concern over the cost, saying local taxes would skyrocket with no significant pay-off for the city. Steve Yokeley has been a vocal proponent of the project, with support from Dean Brown, saying the development is needed to generate new jobs and to diversify Mount Airy’s tourism base, thus increasing the tax revenue and economic strength. He’s gone so far as to say the project will result in no net tax increases for city residents.

Divisions have likewise surfaced among city residents, and even the would-be hotel developers have gotten involved. Officials from there have been steadfast in their commitment to come to the city, with or without the Barter operation, until making an about-face over the past two weeks. Now, the group says it would have to reconsider its plans should the city vote against the Barter proposal.

It’s important to note that the commissioners on both sides of this issue are doing what they believe is in the best interest of the city. We don’t believe there are any personal agendas among those serving on the board. Agree or disagree with them as passively or as vehemently as you want, but we’ve seen nothing from these individuals that warrant personal attacks, as we’ve seen in some social media postings.

Thursday’s vote may ultimately determine if there is ever any viable use for the former Spencer’s textile mill. A no vote could doom the city to simply having a big blue elephant sitting there, unused. A yes vote could see the start of what turns into a large, long-term redevelopment of downtown that eventually creates jobs and revenue for the city. Then again, a yes vote could shackle city taxpayers with a skyrocketing tax rate and millions in debt that never pays off.

Ultimately, we believe the vote should largely be considered in the way financial incentives are for industry.

If a business wants to come in, asks the city to spend several million dollars, but with the promise of 30 or 50 or 100 good-paying jobs for local residents, while contributing to the annual tax base to help offset those incentive dollars, that’s something city leaders should strongly consider.

If a business wants to move to town, promising a couple of dozen moderate to low-paying jobs, bringing in its own folks to take the best of the jobs, with little or no likelihood of the city ever getting that money back through growth in the city tax base, then city leaders should seriously question whether such an investment is wise.

To be sure, there are other factors.

In this case, there’s the question of the Barter’s effect on Surry Arts Council. While a true free-market competition between business entities should be of little concern for the city, this is anything but a free market or capitalist venture. Both are non-profits, and in the case of Barter, the folks are asking the city to subsidize its operations to the tune of millions of dollars, making this as far from a fair, “capitalist” fight for patrons and supporters.

A second factor is the vibrancy of the local arts and downtown business community. We doubt anyone would argue against the idea that having the Barter here, along with the hotel and convention center, would be a wonderful addition to the cultural and social fabric of the community. And recent proposals by the Barter folks would certainly make it more affordable and accessible to the average person in the community.

In the end, though, we still find ourselves coming back to the question of cost vs. quantifiable benefits. Can the city pay for the development without undue burden on the taxpayer (and do not count on a new food and beverage tax to help — our representative to the General Assembly, Rep. Sarah Stevens, killed that when she refused to introduce the measure for state approval).

Will new jobs, potential accompanying development, and the potential tourism draw of the facility offset the cost, allowing the city — the taxpayer — to recoup that expense?

And who is left paying the bills if the venture fails?

Those are the key questions to ask before making a decision, and we hope each of the commissioners take a long, hard, in-depth look at those questions before deciding how they will vote.