Building a school to work pipeline

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series submitted by Mount Airy City Schools Superintendent Kim Morrison about the system’s School-to-Work program.
Mount Airy City Schools is proud of its decades-long efforts on the school to work pipeline. An outcome of public school is to make sure all children grow up to be productive adults. They need to find their way through life, setting goals, and working to attain those goals. Each child is created with unique gifts, talents, and abilities. The earlier we discover those and help the child pursue their passion the better. Mount Airy City Schools is committed to supporting every child, every day as they decide whether they need a high school diploma, a two-year degree, or a four-year degree to be in the career made just for them.
Our programs have received many accolades for their workforce development attainments and in this three part series I hope to show how we are creating K-12 opportunities for students to be prepared for the workforce. We will be sharing our focus on at-risk students with a program called NextGen, a focus on typically developing students called the Career-Technical Education program and finally, our Burroughs Wellcome Fund/NASCAR program that has some of our top academic students involved in workforce development while in high school.
The first program is the NextGen program headed by Polly Long which has won eight National Association of Developmental Organizations. This program has been in place for decades supporting students and making sure they are employable at the end of the program. This program is funded through WIOA, which is the Workforce Initiative and Opportunity Act and works closely with the Fletcher Foundation. Its primary focus is to help students with personal obstacles overcome those and gain employable skills. In the last three years, this program has impacted 150 students. Ninty-eight percent of those were employed during this time in a field associated with a career of their choosing. Eighty percent of these students attended Surry Community College where they completed 33 OSHA certifications (Job’s Connect) and 54 credentials. Just in the last year, the 50 students involved completed on average 524 hours of work experiences per person.
Our community embraces these students and have agreed to support our students. Forty-four companies signed on to support this program (i.e. Surry Medical Ministries, Cibirix, Carport Central, Smith Diesel Shop, Wally’s Pharmacy, Mt. Airy Drug, Smith Rowe, Northern Hospital, Dr. Gravitte, DDS, etc.) We couldn’t do our programs well without the support of the industry and community partners in Mount Airy. We are so thankful that they are willing to train our students as they work hard to meet their goals. The NextGen program makes a difference in providing many of the basic needs of these students so they can participate and be employed.
The program provides: All tuition at SCC paid; books paid; fees paid; supportive services provided (tires, laptops, cars for graduates, etc.); employment in the area of their career interest; mentoring; and a pipeline for future employment .
This program has students from ages 16 to 24 and serves many students from within the county but focuses on employment in the city of Mount Airy. Every success story starts with the structure of a successful program, experience working with industry partners, and great leadership from Polly Long and her team, including Amber Tankersley.
One such story is of a single mother who came to NextGen seeking advice, guidance, and assistance on how to obtain work in the field of education and have the educational credentials/degree to do this as her life’s dream. She was able to secure a scholarship to continue her education at Lees-McRae College and support to make sure she was successful. The employment plan that NextGen provided, helped her define her goals and create a career pathway including working in public schools while attaining her degree. The experience will be invaluable as she makes a future career in education. She is in Mount Airy City Schools’ Aspiring Teacher program under the tutelage of Dr. Phillip Brown.
Mount Airy City Schools is able to grow our own teachers through this aspiring teachers program while also supporting our Dual Language Immersion Program with extra personnel. She had to earn this place by working through a resume, filling out a job application, and being part of a mock interview. These are success skills that all students need and everyone going through this program gets these invaluable opportunities.
Polly’s kids, as she affectionately calls them, return after they become successful and give back to kids that are just like them. Many of these current students need a hand up with a little help to reach their goals. An anonymous donor, who is now a multi-millionaire through his skills of entrepreneurship, who graduated college, in part thanks to the supportive connections made through Long and the program, stays in touch with Long to give back to current students. They return each year to give at-risk students funds to pay for needed items such as funds for college, supplies, and even cars.
A Lexus each year has been given to a child in need that has worked hard in the program and has no way to travel to college. That says a lot of how deeply this program has affected this alumnus that graduated from it. NextGen makes a difference every day where children may have had no way to succeed before and shows them the steps to become fully employed in a career they love. Our NexGen program is a vital part of our school to work pipeline. We are forever grateful that we change lives for a living.