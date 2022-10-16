The little man on the side of the mountain

By Mack Williams

Years ago, my late wife Diane; daughter, Rachel; son, Jeremy, and I always preferred a little vacation trip to the mountains in October to see the annual changing of the leaves.

We took trips to Virginia’s Mabry Mill, Massanutten, and Luray Caverns; but being North Carolinians from birth, and following up on our childhood Carolina mountain trips and later graduation from Boone, N.C.’s Appalachian State University, we naturally gravitated mostly to U.S. Hwy 421 West.

Back then, before there was much straightening and widening of the road on the last 10-15 miles to downtown Boone, a culture of roadside apples and homemade apple cider stands flourished, along with other stands advertising “BOILED PEANUTS!!!!!”

Over the course of several years, we had a favorite apples-apple cider stand we visited every autumn. It had a typical stand outside; but the rest of it had two tiny rooms with produce, the whole resembling one of those “mini-houses” so often featured on TV and what I like to call the computer news.

The proprietor was a small, middle-aged, thin man in a wheelchair. He had grown up in that area; and being a mountain man, he had that typical Appalachian Mountain accent. I don’t say this disparagingly of him; because my own relatives in the foothills of the Appalachians speak the same wonderfully familiar way.

His diminutive house was literally perched on the side of a mountain. Vertical, supporting beams under the “valley-ward”(in-the-air)side of the structure gave his business a reliable center of gravity. For a sort of comparison, just picture those stilted houses close to the ocean.

Every year, at the end of our fall mountain trip to the area, my late wife would say: “On our way down the mountain, we have to stop and see The Little Man.” We parked on a little crescent-shaped, off-road, dirt curb (all that was feasible for parking) in front of his store.

On every Sunday we stopped; and The Little Man would have an AM radio playing a live church service from somewhere in the mountains. Sometimes, when we picked a sack of apples, he would hand us another, saying ”This one’s better.” One year, after we got home and everyone was inside, I went back out to get our luggage from the car and found the back seat filled with broken glass and wet with cider! That jar had evidently fermented into something else and exploded.

But one Sunday, he wasn’t there; and someone else was running his store. When I saw our old friend’s empty wheelchair, I felt a sinking sensation in the pit of my stomach; and I thought of that scene with Tiny Tim’s discarded crutch in the ghost-of-Christmas-yet-to-come’s prediction in Dicken’s “A Christmas Carol.” I then slowly inquired as to The Little Man’s whereabouts and how he was doing.

The other gentleman said: “He’s fine. He doesn’t often get a chance to attend his church; and his brother came by and picked him up. His brother has a wheelchair for him, so he left his wheelchair here at the store.”

Some years later that whole section of Hwy 421 West was widened to allow for more tourists; and that particular store, along with many other little roadside stores and stands are long gone.

More room was made for the motoring, tourist public, but not for The Little Man.