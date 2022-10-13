Reader Diary

Our town unique, friendly

By Wayne Easter

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com

Our town, Mount Airy, is located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Surry County; just south of the Virginia border. We go back to a time when stage coaches ran our Main Street; headed up over the mountain and down Winston-Salem way. We’ve seen good times, bad times and once upon a time, we were known as “Little Chicago,” but whatever came our way, we fought the good fight and saved the day.

Should you drop by, the stage coaches and covered wagons are long gone and no longer will you see Tommy guns sticking out of car windows. Those Big Rigs that shook the buildings when the truck route ran Main Street? They now run the by-pass, aka; the Andy Griffith Parkway. Should you come thirsty, you no longer sneak around to someone’s back door; the moonshine we were once known for has been replaced by “Bottled-in-Bond” sold by the government in our public liquor store.

Even so, some things never change and just like the city of Chicago, we tend to get a little windy when talking about our fair city. We may not be much to look at, but we are a friendly bunch with hearts of gold and should you drop by, everybody you meet will greet you with a friendly “hello.”

Should you come hungry, you’ll find the finest dining in all the land, with stick-to-your-ribs food like you’ve never seen before: ground steak sandwiches, pork chop sandwiches, Big Moe’s, corn bread and collard sandwiches, (with a strip of fried pork side meat thrown in.) Dessert? Our famous fruit “sonker” will lift you off your feet. Should you crave some illegal moonshine, we got that too; straight from the still. You just need to know where to go and bring some cash.

With that in mind, why don’t you stop by our little town, take a load off and sit a spell? We’ll pull up a chair down at the hardware store, sit around the pot-bellied stove and drag out our favorite beverage which will quench the worst thirst, guaranteed. We’ll talk about the good old days, learn who got caught doing what, pick out a tune on the old five-string and have ourselves a whale of a good time. So, my friend, what are you waiting for? Come on down to what us natives call “Moun’ Erry, North Ka’ Liner” and you’ll be glad you did.