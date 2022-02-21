A rose may not be just a rose

By Emily Morgan

The Cardinal Flower represents distinction. This photo was taken on the Blue Ridge Parkway where they grow sparingly.

<p>Dahlias represent instability.</p>

<p>Tussie-Mussie,” were often held together with small metal bouquet holder like the one pictured here.</p>

<p>This is a type of orchid that is grown in one of Biltmore’s many greenhouses. If given a purple orchid, someone may be saying that you are royalty to them.</p>

“Flowers are the music of the ground

From earth’s lips spoken without a sound.”

-Edwin Curran

Flowers — they follow months of cold, snow, and unsocial weather. The long days are blessed with a rainbow of colors ushering in the growing season. Flowers bring joy without saying anything at all, or so we think.

Receiving a bouquet of flowers is a statement. This gift could mean: thanks, love, friendship, or sorrow, and if you understand the language of flowers, otherwise known as floriography, it could say lots more.

For centuries flowers have been admired for their uniqueness, beauty, and resilience. Giving bouquets of flowers became popular in the Victorian era. Communicating one’s true feelings verbally was frowned upon; it was not in good taste to actually shout your feelings from a mountain top. Subtle tributes and promises were made in compliance with societal rules. In response to these rules, a series of hidden meanings were attributed to everyday items, such as flowers.

For as long as history has been written down, special characteristics have been added to flowers. Superstitions, omens, and longing are just some of the few meanings added to various flowers. We all can recognize that red roses represent love, or that daisies represent innocence, but during the 19th century complex feelings and meanings were expressed by carefully curated flower arrangements.

This language of flowers is based on mythology, religion, literature, and folklore that is not bound to one set of rules. Depending on your regional understanding of their meaning, each town or country could and would interpret arrangements differently.

In 1819, Le langage des fleurs by Charlotte de la Tour was published as the first book where people gave meaning to specific flowers and plants. Several other editions followed and spread through the Victorian world. Small bouquets sometimes called “Tussie-Mussies” were given to families, friends, and loved ones conveying private messages. Whole conversations could be had simply with flowers. Meetings could be planned, or disagreements cemented.

These Victorian traditions and beliefs made their way to states and continued to grow by including many of the new native plants. Have you received a bouquet or “tussie-mussie’ of flowers recently? Here are some of the more common flowers and their meanings.

Carnations mean pride and beauty.

Magnolias represent love of nature.

Honeysuckle bodes generosity and devoted affections.

An arrangement of heliotrope, lavender, and rose could mean “I turn to thee to confess my love.”

Next time you choose an arrangement of flowers be careful, you could be saying so much more.

“Flowers are the alphabet of angels, whereby they write on the hills and fields mysterious truths.” -John Stowell Adams (Flora’s Album)

Emily Morgan is the guest services manager at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. She and her family live in Westfield. She can be reached at eamorgan@northcarolinamuseum.org or by calling 336-786-4478 x229

