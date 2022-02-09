World War Two Plane Crash On Bull Mountain

Remains of the plane after the crash on Bull Mountain in 1944.
Clarence Hall at the marker on Bull Mountain in 2004. It has the names of the men who died in the plane crash.
Lt. Gilbert R. Felts, age 26, of Elkin was the pilot of the plane. Members of his family visited the crash site the week after and attended the dedication ceremony at the Patrick County Courthouse in 1994.
In the spring of 1944, World War Two raged worldwide, and a 10-year-old boy saw a fire on Bull Mountain in Patrick County, Virginia, on March 15, 1944. This was Clarence Hall’s first recollection of this historical event that would become his mission. Like others involved in preserving history, this mission began at an early age with a pivotal event.
Earlier that day, eleven young men left on a point-to-point navigational mission from an airbase near Charleston, South Carolina, on a four-hour mission to Mount Airy, to Madison at 5,500 feet, to Florence, South Carolina, at 4,500 feet and then back to Charleston, South Carolina. The crew left Charleston at 7:52 p.m. in a B-24E Liberator airplane #42-7417 with a full load of fuel, enough for nine hours of flying.
The plane flew over Elkin, Pilot Gilbert Felts’s hometown, at 9 p.m., flashing lights to signal his family. Hall believed the plane got lost on the Mount Airy to Madison section of the mission, came down in altitude to search for the Dan River and mistakenly found the Mayo River. The plane flew over Patrick Springs and then turned west towards Bull Mountain, not realizing the height of the peak. The pilot saw the mountain and tried to pull the aircraft up, needing only 30 feet higher to clear the mountain. This was the same mountain that the Hendrick’s NASCAR team members crashed into in 2004, killing ten people.
The B-24E Liberator Bomber crashed at 10 p.m. on Bull Mountain, killing 11 young men on the night navigational mission. The co-pilot was Lt. John R. Gipson of Logansport, Indiana. The flight instructor was Lt. Aubrey E. Brown of Dallas, Texas. The bombardier was Lt. Wayne R. Alber of Manchester, Michigan. The navigator was Flight Officer Howard A. Jennett of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The assistant radio operator was Sgt. Neale M. Narramore of Elmdale, Kansas. The assistant engineer was Corporal Joseph L. Fountain of Warren, Maine. The engineer was Corporal Charlie B. Herring of Oxford. The gunner was Corporal Charles D. Libbey of Waukesha, Wisconsin. The radio operator was Corporal Carl E. Pierce of Knoxville, Tennessee. The gunner was Private First Class James J. Tiffner of Alkol, West Virginia.
Clarence Hall researched for years, which included interviewing residents and a Freedom of Information Act request of the official report of the crash. Hall authored an article on the crash for Volume One of the Patrick County Heritage Book and set up an enormous collection of materials relating to the crash displayed in the Patrick County Historical Museum. He contacted all the families except for Flight Officer Howard Jennett and Lt. Aubrey E. Brown. In 1994, Clarence and Marshall Hall placed a propeller blade from the crash, donated by Lloyd Goad, on Bull Mountain. Twenty-one veterans of Patrick County gave money to place a marker on the grounds of the Patrick County Courthouse on October 16, 1994.
In May 2004, members of the Patrick County Genealogical Society, including this author, accompanied Clarence Hall to the crash site and witnessed the impact craters from the engines still visible and places on the mountain that foliage will not grow to this day due to the fire and melted aluminum in the ground.
That day we held a moment of silence for these young men, members of a generation that saved the world from fascism. We also took a moment to thank Clarence Hall for preserving this part of Patrick County’s History as he placed a marker on the mountain and in front of the Patrick County Courthouse to honor the men who died. Clarence, a great banjo player, passed away last year after teaching auto mechanics at Patrick County High School. It you want to learn more about this historical event, check out the book Fire on Bull Mountain by Tom Perry, available in the gift shop at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History.
Author and Historian Thomas D. Perry was on the original Board of Directors of the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History and continues to support the museum by donating proceeds from the sale of his books at the gift shop.