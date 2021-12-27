Markers highlight the past

A souvenir ticket from the entrance to Pilot Mountain in 1968 when it was still privately owned. Photo courtesy of Surry County Digital Heritage.
The largest and nicest house of the Franklin brothers, it survived until 1968 when it was demolished. Photo courtesy of Surry County Historical Society.
One of two historic markers located on the Courthouse Square in Dobson, this one dedicated to Tabitha A. Holton, the first woman licensed to practice law in North Carolina.
Road signs surround us in our daily lives as we drive hither and yon, giving valuable information as we pass by. However, a specific set of signs often go overlooked by motorists — historical markers.
A while back, I wrote an article about Hardin Taliaferro and mentioned the marker dedicated in his memory on Highway 89. It is one of eight in Surry County, the others are: Jesse Franklin, Eng and Chang Bunker, Pilot Mountain, Tabitha A. Holton, Surry Muster Field, and two for Stoneman’s Raid.
The North Carolina General Assembly created the North Carolina Highway Historical Marker Program in 1935. The operation of the program is a cooperative effort among state agencies and the advisory committee which is comprised of ten college or university faculty members who are experts in aspects of state history. The goal of the markers is to instill an interest in the state’s history. There are more than 1,600 markers throughout the state today.
Surry countians have fought in every war America has been involved in, and the American Revolution is no exception. In Elkin on NC 268 east of Big Elkin Creek is a marker that reads: “Surry Muster Field Patriot militia, led by Major Joseph Winston, gathered in this vicinity, Sept. 1780, marched to victory at Kings Mtn.” The trail they marched is commemorated as the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail. It was created in 1980 by the National Park Service as a 330-mile trail that stretches across Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina and commemorates the path taken by Patriots to the decisive battle at Kings Mountain. The Overmountain Victory Trail Association is a nonprofit that was created to support the Historic Trail in order “to preserve, protect, and interpret the route to the Battle of Kings Mountain.”
Located on Highway 89 in the Lowgap community, is the marker for Jesse Franklin. During his political career he sought to do the best for his county and state, and for this he was highly respected. There are vague descriptions of his appearance, and he never allowed a portrait to be painted of himself. For his service during the American Revolution, he was buried at Guilford Courthouse. The marker reads: “Jesse Franklin Governor 1820-21; state & U.S. Senator and representative; officer in Revolution. His home stood 1/4 mile south.”
Pilot Mountain has been guiding people to their destinations for centuries. It was privately owned from 1857-1968 as a tourist destination and in 1976 it became a National Natural Landmark. The marker reads: “Pilot Mountain Landmark for Indians and pioneer settlers. Elevation 2,420 feet. State Park since 1968. Stands 3 miles west.”
At the intersection of Main Street and Kapp Street in Dobson stands the only marker in the county dedicated to a woman. Tabitha A. Holton was born near Jamestown, North Carolina. She was sworn in as an attorney in Greensboro but moved with her brother to Dobson to practice in Surry County in 1880. In 2019, her 1878 law license was given to the North Carolina Supreme Court to be displayed in the History Room there. The marker reads: “Tabitha A. Holton 1854-1886 First woman licensed to practice law in North Carolina, 1878. Lived thirty yards northwest.”
In the White Plains community was the homeplace of the world-famous conjoined twins, Chang and Eng. They met and married local women, the Yates sisters, and had 21 children between them. Each brother had his own house and they would split their time between both homes. They attended and are buried at White Plains Baptist Church on old US 601. The marker reads: “Eng and Chang Bunker 1811-1874. Conjoined twins born in Siam. Toured widely in the U.S. before settling nearby to farm, 1839. Grave is 100 yards W.”
While no major battles of the Civil War were fought in Surry County, it did not mean the county was unaffected. During the latter part of the war, from March until mid-April, General Stoneman led a force of Union troops from Tennessee to western North Carolina on what is known as Stoneman’s Raid. Its purpose was to deal a blow to Confederate morale and expedite the end of the war.
Surry County didn’t experience major damages or devastation, with the most common items being taken were food, clothing, and horses. Sometimes, news of the approaching cavalry would reach local residents, who would in turn hide their valuables and livestock. Hostilities were high between locals and the troops, giving rise to many stories that have been passed down through time.
There are two markers to Stoneman’s Raid in the county, one in Mount Airy on Rockford Street near the public library and one in Dobson at the old Courthouse. The Mount Airy marker reads: “Stoneman’s Raid On a raid through western North Carolina Gen. Stoneman’s U.S. cavalry passed through Mount Airy, April 2-3, 1865.” The Dobson marker reads: “Stoneman’s Raid On a raid through western North Carolina Gen. Stoneman’s U.S. cavalry passed through Dobson, April 2, 1865.”
These markers serve as a quick snapshot of the local people and events that influenced state and national history. So, go out for a drive and find these markers and connect with the county’s history. Keep in mind, additional markers can be applied for and dedicated in the future!
Justyn Kissam is the director of learning at Kaleideum in Winston-Salem.