Book Smarts

August 16, 2021 John Peters II Cartoon 0
By Rana Southern The Mount Airy Public Library

Now available for check-out at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

Someone to Cherish – Mary Balogh

Blood Grove – Walter Mosely

Large Print Fiction

Blood Grove – Walter Mosely

Black Ice – Brad Thor

***

The library story times are open for anyone who would like to come in and join us. Adults must wear a mask. Mondays at 4 p.m. Afternoon Story Time for children in kindergarten through second grade; Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3 and at 1 p.m. there will be “Eric Carle” themed storytimes and crafts; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Book Babies for children aged birth to 2 years old; Thursday at 11 a.m., Mixed Age Story Time, birth to preschool.

***

LACE Romance Readers Book Club meets on the last Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The book chosen for August is “Scandalous Desires” by Elizabeth Hoyt.

***

Yoga returns on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m.

***

Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.

***

Our Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.. The book chosen for this meeting is “Long Bright River” by Liz Moore. Copies are available at the desk.

***

The Friends of The Mount Airy Public Library will have a book sale Aug. 25-28 and Aug. 30.

***

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/