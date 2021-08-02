Book Smarts

Now available for check-out at the Mount Airy Public Library:
Fiction
Plain Bad Heroines – Emily M. Danforth
Blink of an Eye – Iris Johansen & Roy Johansen
The Exiles – Christina Baker Kline
Picnic in the Ruins – Todd Robert Peterson
Black Widows – Cate Quinn
The Perfect Guests – Emma Rous
Large Print Fiction
Dark Sky – C.J. Box
The Hunting Wives – May Cobb
Meant to Be – Jude Deveraux
The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop – Fannie Flagg
Double Jeopardy – Stuart Woods
Non-Fiction/Biography
American Baby – Gabrielle Glaser
The Borden Murders – Sarah Miller
The Eagles of Heart Mountain – Bradford Pearson (Also available in Large Print)
We Thought We Knew You – M. William Phelps
The Impossible First – Colin O’Brady – Biography
When Harry Met Minnie – Martha Teichner – Biography
Graphic Novels
Kent State – Four Dead in Ohio – Derf Backderf (NF)
Solutions and Other Problems – Allie Brosh (B)
***
The library story times are open for anyone who would like to come in and join us. Adults must wear a mask. Mondays at 4 p.m. Afternoon Story Time for children in kindergarten through second grade; Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3 and at 1 p.m. there will be “Eric Carle” themed storytimes and crafts; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Book Babies for children aged birth to 2 years old; Thursday at 11 a.m., Mixed Age Story Time, birth to preschool.
***
Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. the library will have makerspace sessions with craft stations, block and puzzle stations, and similar activities.
***
The library will be holding Feature Fridays at 1:30 p.m., showing an animal themed movie each week. This week will be “Air Bud.” For anyone who cannot join in the fun at the library, there are copies available for checkout.
***
Through Aug. 6, the Mount Airy Public Library will be partnering with the Mount Airy City Schools Nutrition Department in their Free Summer Meals Program. We will be serving meals at 12 p.m., Monday – Friday. Meals are for youth and children 18 and younger. Call ahead and let us know if you would like to participate as we have a limited number of meals coming to our site. Call 336-789-5108.
***
Pet Photo Contest voting continues through August 13 with the winner announced on August 14.
***
The library is having a pet supplies drive — we are collecting pet food, supplies and toys for various shelters in the community.
***
Thursdays at 1 p.m. the library has programming for children age 10 and older. Come in and grab one of our flyers to see what we have going on each week. This week we will be painting birdhouses
***
Check out the Summer Community Reads, “Wish” by Barbara O’Connor for young patrons and “Homer’s Odyssey: A Fearless Feline Tale” by Gwen Cooper for adult patrons. Copies are available at the desk.
***
Tai Chi has returned to the library. Join us each Friday at 10 a.m. This class is beneficial for those with limited mobility.
***
Our Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month. The book chosen for this meeting is “Long Bright River” by Liz Moore. Copies are available at the desk.
***
Thanks to the State Library of North Carolina and the NC Student Connect Initiative, all branches of the Northwestern Regional Library have Verizon Orbic Hotspots available for checkout. These devices will be available through August, so if you, or someone you know, needs help connecting to the Internet remotely, send them our way. There is no cost to borrow these devices and they can be borrowed for two weeks at a time.
***
Yoga will be Saturday, August 7
***
The Friends of The Mount Airy Public Library will have a book sale Aug. 25-28 and Aug. 30.
***
Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/