Book Smarts

Now available for check-out at the Mount Airy Public Library:
Fiction
Afterlife – Julia Alvarez
The President’s Daughter — Bill Clinton and James Patterson
The Memory of Music – Olive Collins
The Tide Between US – Olive Collins
The Weaver’s Legacy – Olive Collins
Unfinished Business – J. A. Jance
The Bullet – Iris Johansen
The Stepsisters – Susan Mallery
The Letter Keeper – Charles Martin
Sustaining Faith – Janette Oke
Facing the Dawn – Cynthia Ruchti
The Orphan Collector – Ellen Marie Wiseman
Large Print Fiction
Tom Clancy: Target Acquired – Don Bentley
A Matter of Life and Death – Philip Margolin
The Guncle – Steven Rowley
One by One – Ruth Ware
***
Employability Skills Class continue each Monday and Wednesday, from 12 to 3 p.m. This class is offered in conjunction with the NCWorks Department of Surry Community College.
***
The library story times are open for anyone who would like to come in and join us. Adults must wear a mask. Mondays at 4 p.m. Afternoon Story Time for children in kindergarten through second grade; Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3 and at 1 p.m. there will be “Eric Carle” themed storytimes and crafts; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Book Babies for children aged birth to 2 years old; Thursday at 11 a.m., Mixed Age Story Time, birth to preschool.
***
Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. the library will have makerspace sessions with craft stations, block and puzzle stations, and similar activities.
***
The library will be holding Feature Fridays at 1:30 p.m., showing an animal themed movie each week. This week will be The Lion King. For anyone who cannot join in the fun at the library, there are copies available for checkout.
***
Through Aug. 6, the Mount Airy Public Library will be partnering with the Mount Airy City Schools Nutrition Department in their Free Summer Meals Program. We will be serving meals at 12 p.m., Monday – Friday. Meals are for youth and children 18 and younger. Call ahead and let us know if you would like to participate as we have a limited number of meals coming to our site. Call 336-789-5108.
***
Pet Photo Contest voting continues through August 13 with the winner announced on August 14.
***
The library is having a pet supplies drive — we are collecting pet food, supplies and toys for various shelters in the community.
***
Thursdays at 1 p.m. the library has programming for children age 10 and older. Come in and grab one of our flyers to see what we have going on each week. This week will be Animal Portrait Painting. Supplies are limited so call 336-789-5108 to ensure a spot.
***
Check out the Summer Community Reads, “Wish” by Barbara O’Connor for young patrons and “Homer’s Odyssey: A Fearless Feline Tale” by Gwen Cooper for adult patrons. Copies are available at the desk.
***
Our Community Book Club will meet the Fourth Wednesday of the month beginning July 28. The book chosen for this meeting is “Even As We Breathe” by Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle. Copies are available at the desk.
***
Thanks to the State Library of North Carolina and the NC Student Connect Initiative, all branches of the Northwestern Regional Library have Verizon Orbic Hotspots available for checkout. These devices will be available through August, so if you, or someone you know, needs help connecting to the Internet remotely, send them our way. There is no cost to borrow these devices and they can be borrowed for two weeks at a time.