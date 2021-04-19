Book Smarts

April 19, 2021 John Peters II Cartoon 0
By Rana Southern The Mount Airy Public Library

New books available at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

Searching for Rose by Dana Becker

Battleground by Jim Butcher

The Christmas Swap by Melody Carlson

Win by Harlan Coben

Softly Blows the Bugle by Jan Drexler

The Searcher by Tana French

The Talented Miss Farwell by Emily Gray and Ted Rowe

You, Me and Us by Alison Hammer

The Cabinets of Barnaby Mayne by Elsa Hart

The Other Emily by Dean Koontz

No Way Out by Fern Michaels

Monogamy by Sue Miller

The Girl from Widow Hills by Megan Miranda

Unrestricted Access by James Rollins

Miss Julia Happily Ever Afterby Ann B. Ross

In Five Years by Rebecca Serle

The Silent Wife by Karin Slaughter

Large Print Fiction

The Kaiser’s Web by Steve Berry

Surviving Savannah by Patti Callahan

Before She Disappeared by Lisa Gardner

Danger in Numbers by Heather Graham

The Lost Apothecary: A Novel by Sarah Penner

Non-Fiction

Unspeakable Acts: True Tales of Crime, Murder, Deceit, and Obsession by Sarah Weinman

The End of Alzheimer’s Program by Dale E. Bredesen, M.D.

Biography

This Time Next Year, We’ll Be Laughing by Jacquelin Winspear

***

In partnership with Surry Community College, the library is offering an Employability Skills Lab. This class offers assistance with resumes, job applications, interviewing techniques, career exploration, job search assistance and anything else career related. There is no cost to enroll for any eligible adults. The class will meet every Wednesday from 12 to 3 p.m. through May 5. For more information contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674.

***

The library storytimes are open for anyone who would like to come in and join us. Adults must wear a mask. Mondays at 4 p.m. Afternoon Storytime for School Aged Children; Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Book Babies for children aged birth to 2 years old; Thursday at 11 a.m., Mixed Age Storytime, birth to preschool.

***

Our Lace — Romance Readers Club meets on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. This month’s book is The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren.

***

Yoga Y’all begins on May 8 at 10:30p.m., and will continue on the second Saturday of each month.

***

The Friends of the Library mini-book sale will be May 14-May 15, with rain dates set for May 21-May22.

***

The library is open, we’re back to our regular hours. We just ask that patrons remember to bring their masks and wear them at all times. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.