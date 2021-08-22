How did Surry County get started?

To the Editor,

Classic example of public kept in dark? The city plan outlined below includes likely new fees, extra tax, and loan interest, as well as the very slim chance we’ll ever see the projected savings. None of these things are being made clear to public which is why this letter is written. Any time we hear claims of “paying for itself,” it reminds us of sales pitches from timeshare agents.

Under this new plan citizens would be required to load yard waste into carts and push the carts to the street. Waste too big for carts would be picked up later by a grapple claw truck. We’ll likely see loans used for purchase and also new fees and/or taxes.

Months ago our Public Works presented a plan to purchase two automated garbage trucks (with arms like the recycle truck). The claim is they will pay for themselves over a 10-year life. New system says new trucks could do work of the three currently used. The claim also says we could eliminate the extra employees now used on the old style trucks (but wouldn’t they just be re-assigned?). Strangely we’re told all 3 old trucks are ready for junkyard all at once. The new trucks would pick up yard waste as well as garbage. The plan included $800,000 for the trucks, $250,000 for a third cart for each home, plus another grapple/claw truck to pick up overflow from carts — around $1.3 million or so total.

By the way, in addition to the auto-garbage trucks the board plans to order in January another new firetruck at $500,000-$600,000. We’re hearing the usual sad story about the truck being replaced is “ready for junkyard” and our property insurance might go up if not replaced. Maybe all that riding around town is tough on them. Even more big spending is in store for new design leaf trucks and new design dump trucks, but those are tales for another day. Commissioner Yokeley made it plain in the recent city commissioner meeting he also expects January approval of the long-term huge spending plan he’s been pushing for several years.

The board has discussed this auto-garbage truck idea several times and again at the most recent meeting. They’re ready to order in January and seem convinced it will pay for itself. We, as well as the city’s poor record of faulty projections, say it’s highly doubtful. One needs only look at the recycling plan to see how such projections are unreliable. Recycling was presented years ago with the same “pay for itself” hope. The idea was we could sell the material to a recycling company and also possibly get a reduction in landfill fees from the county. Well, the county never agreed to a reduction and recycling companies now not only won’t pay for the material, but we’re paying them — $40,000 this year and that will go up. We’re also paying for the truck and driver.

Discussion at the recent meeting was all about moving ahead with it. They want to order the trucks in January for delivery this summer. All discussions have included extra fees for citizens for as well as borrowing for the equipment. But, there was no mention of alerting the public about more fees or the fact that the plan is actually a reduction in service since citizens will need to load the new carts and roll them out as well handling what won’t fit into carts. If the board orders this equipment in January the fees and/or tax talk will not be known till too late to change plan.

We’ve seen all too many city projections and estimates that have proven very flawed. The big annexation cost was estimated at $9 million but totaled over $22 million (we’re still paying on that). Greenways always claim the grants will cover most if not all costs. First, there are always cost overruns, then the never-ending maintenance, and the never-ending additions/enhancements. We’ve also paid Resource Institute over $2 million for “help” with the grants. Then there’s the endless Spencers huge and still growing costs.

Last August we sent a letter to editor entitled “Gullible’s Travels.” It urged board to look into details and not just take things like projections at face value. That’s what is meant by gullible.

John Pritchard

Mount Airy