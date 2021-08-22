How did Surry County get started?

To the Editor,

Over the past couple of days, granite markers for a time capsule have been installed on the former courthouse square in Dobson.

It appears that no one involved in creating the marker knew that Surry County was created through various acts of the Colonial Assembly in 1770 and 1771. The creators believe that “Surry County applied to become a county in 1770 and was approved by the state in 1771.”

How could a county that did not exist “apply” to have itself created? Members of the Colonial Assembly created the county.

How could a “state” that did not exist approve such an application? North Carolina was a British colony in 1771?

This example of ignorance by the county manager’s office and by the county commissioners is literally carved in stone.Sadly, it is an addition to our “Jim Crow WWI Monument,” our “Jeff Davis WWII & Other Wars Monument,” and our “Robert E. Lee Civil War Monument.”

Ken Badgett

Dobson