Taking care of summer roses
Hank Williams always sang his song about “Faded love and summer roses,” love sometimes may be blind, but we can certainly do our part to keep the summer roses from fading. Some measures to promote colorful rose blooms all the way until frost is deadhead all spent blooms and rose hips as well as long canes. Spray the foliage with a mist of liquid Sevin mixed with the proper amount of water in a spray bottle such as window and glass cleaner comes in. Feed roses every 20 days with Rose-Tone organic rose food to give late roses a boost. Use a water wand in shower mode to water around the base of roses once a week or more if there is no rainfall during the week.
Deadheading the late zinnia bed
The zinnias of mid summer are still blooming, even during the heat of August days. To keep promoting of blooms, continue to deadhead flowers after the flowers fade out. Clip them down to the foliage level to promote the development of new blooms as we move into the remainder of summer. Continue to water the base of the zinnias with the water wand in shower mode to prevent powdery mildew.
Keeping the hummers fed
Many annuals of summer are slowing down and humming birds in hot weather could use your help at the feeders during the hot days of August. Change the nectar at least twice a week because summer heat may cause the nectar to ferment. Ants can also be a pest around feeders. Clean areas around the feeders when you replace the nectar. You can make your own nectar by mixing a cup of sugar to one and a half cups water and several drops of red food coloring. Keep nectar refrigerated. Use a half gallon milk container to store nectar in. You can purchase ready to use nectar in half gallon containers or in powdered form in envelopes. The powder comes in six or eight packs or envelopes or bags.
The Snow White majesty of the dainty Queen Ann’s lace
Along the country lanes and the byways of Surry County, we are graced with the simple majesty of Queen Ann’s lace which adorns Surry County fields, roadsides and meadows in pure snowy white. This wild perennial thrives in most of the United States. In Milwaukee, it blooms along the railroad tracks and beside the runways at the Milwaukee International Airport. It also thrives between miles of cornfields in Indiana and Illinois, and all the way into Iowa. My mother always loved Queen Ann’s lace and she adorned zinnia and marigold arrangements with the lace to place on the alter table each week during summer. The Queen Ann’s lace gave a regal touch to the floral offerings. Queen Ann’s lace is simple, but Queen Ann makes simple things of life better as well as pretty and dainty.
Cooling off the birdbath
As the sun shines its rays down on the water in the birdbath, it does not take very long to heat up the water. Change the water a couple times a day when the temperatures are in the 90s. This will enable birds to enjoy a cool drink as well as a bath.
Using Tomato-Tone to jumpstart late tomato plants
Tomatoes that will produce a harvest right before frost arrives should be well on their way by now in the garden plot. Sprinkle some Tomato-Tone organic tomato food on both sides of the row and hill up soil to cover the Tomato-Tone. The plants will quickly respond. Repeat again in two or three weeks.
Making a Bertie County old fashioned tomato pie
They have been making them in Bertie County in northeastern North Carolina for over three hundred years. They are about as famous as Bertie County peanuts. My grandma in Northampton County made them in her kitchen and baked them in her wood stove oven using her homemade biscuits for a filler. It was a simple recipe much like in 1650s Bertie County! All the ingredients to make this pie were most likely already in the pantry of their kitchen. You do not need homemade biscuits to make a tomato pie. hot dog rolls, burger rolls, and canned biscuits can be used. You can use fresh stewed tomatoes like many cooks in Bertie County in the 1600s. Today, you can use home canned tomatoes both make great pies.
Whatever types of tomatoes you use, measure out a quart. To make a pie with fresh tomatoes, cook the tomatoes and mash them up, add five or six hot dog, hamburger rolls or eight homemade biscuits crumbled into small pieces. Add a teaspoon of cinnamon, half teaspoon apple pie spices, half teaspoon nutmeg (optional), one and a half ups sugar, one tablespoon vanilla, one stick melted light margarine, two large eggs, half teaspoon salt. In most Bertie County recipes, they use cayenne pepper, but Texas Pete can be used or you can just leave the hot out (my grandma did not use the heat in her pies). Mix all ingredients together. Pour into a 13 x 9 x 2 inch baking pan or dish or two round pie dishes. Spray with Pam baking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes or more until firm and golden brown on top.
If you ever drive through Bertie County, buy a couple of pound bags of salted in the shell peanuts to munch on. Most small towns in Bertie County have cafes and dining places that feature tomato pie and almost every restaurant will have its own special recipe. If you make a tomato pie, your recipe will become special too !
Starting a row or bed of purple top turnips
Mid August is here and purple top turnips can be sown in beds or rows. In a furrow about 4 or 5 inches deep, apply a layer of Black Kow composted cow manure and a layer of peat moss. Sow the turnip seed thinly and cover seed with another layer of peat moss and then apply some Plant-Tone organic vegetable food and cover the furrow by hilling soil on both sides of the furrow and tamp down soil with the hoe blade. As soon as they sprout, apply another application of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food on each side of row and hill up soil to cover the Plant-Tone.
Some subtle signs of autumn
There are subtle hints of autumn as we reach the half-way point of August. The days are getting shorter by one minute each evening and we have lost 52 minutes since June 21. Dews are getting heavier each morning and the fogs of August are becoming trademarks. Even though autumn is six weeks away, leaves on some trees are showing signs of stress. Many flowers are producing seed pods and many crops are slowing down. Crickets and katydids are signaling us that autumn is closer than we think.
Hoe hoe hoedown
“No pain , no gain.” The lady went to her doctor and cried, “Doctor you have got to help me. No matter where I touch my body, I experience horrible pain.” “That’s impossible,” said the doctor, “Show me.” She took her finger and pushed on her elbow, screaming with pain. She pushed on her knee and screamed out again in pain. She pushed her ankle and screamed again. No matter where she touched her body, pain was present. The doctor examined her and said, “Your problem is not really as bad as you think, you see, you have a broken finger!”
“Advice from the waitress.” A man walked into a restaurant in a strange town. The waitress came over to take his order. The man said, “I’ll have meatloaf, potatoes, green beans and a kind word.” When the waitress returned with his order, the man replied, “Where is the kind word?” The waitress bent over and whispered into his ear, “Don’t eat the meatloaf!”
“A munchy bar.” Lonnie, “Have you heard about the new chocolate crunch bar called Jaws?” Bonnie, “No, but how much does it cost?” Lonnie- “An arm and a leg!”