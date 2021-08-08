The collision of ACEs and SUD

Editor’s Note: This is one of a series of columns to be shared with Mount Airy News readers by the Surry County Substance Abuse Recovery Office.
In last’s month article we defined Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and discussed their impact on a child’s mental and physical behavior. To recap, ACEs are stressful or traumatic events, such as abuse or neglect, that affect children and adolescents. ACEs also include family dysfunction, such as witnessing domestic violence or growing up with family members who have substance use disorders (SUD). ACEs are strongly related to the development and prevalence of a wide range of health problems throughout a person’s lifespan, including those associated with substance misuse.
When children are exposed to chronic stressful events, their neurodevelopment can be disrupted, which often results in one’s thinking processes becoming impaired. This can lead to abnormal emotional functioning in everyday life, which makes one feel isolated and uncomfortable. Often, children begin to adopt unhealthy coping mechanisms as a self-protection measure from these internalized, harsh feelings. Examples of unhealthy coping behaviors are binge eating, anorexia, self-harm, and substance misuse.
Society views these behaviors as “the problem,” but to those who have experienced ACEs, such reactions are solutions to resolve deeper, carefully hidden issues. Unfortunately, many of these children do not have a healthy support system from a parent or caregiver, which only magnifies the problem. A child impacted by ACEs needs emotional support through listening and conversation with a caring adult. Children are at a greater risk for the development of unhealthy behaviors if emotional support is absent.
When dealing with unresolved emotional pain, children – as well as adults – will often choose unhealthy coping skills, such as substance use. Unfortunately, the short moments of pleasure derived from substance use never provide any long-term emotional relief from the consequences of ACEs. And thus, the cycle of addiction begins its downward spiral, putting the child at significant risk for a wide variety of chronic mental, physical, and emotional health problems that continue into adulthood.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) (2014), a high percentage of NC residents have chronic mental, physical, and emotional health problems originating from ACEs. The consequences of which are a decrease in life satisfaction, frequent doctors’ visits, increased healthcare insurance costs, and decreased work productivity. According to a NC DHHS survey, out of the 9,633 participants, 32% answered that they grew up with a family member who was a substance user. Substance use disorder is far reaching and extremely damaging, not only to the individuals who have the disorder, but also to the immediate family members, especially children. Childhood doesn’t last forever, but the trauma caused by ACEs can stop emotional growth and development into adulthood.
Today’s article continues the conversation about negative impacts of ACEs and SUD. In our next article, we will explore how to help children who have experienced significant trauma resulting in high scores on the ACEs test. Building resilience and shifting the perspective from “What’s wrong with that child” to “What happened to this child” is essential to increasing the protective factors required to heal children affected by ACEs. Building community awareness to inform people that trauma from ACEs is common and is the starting point to finding successful ways to abate the damage.
If you, or someone you know, would benefit from learning more about ACEs, please contact Charlotte Reeves, Surry County Community Outreach Coordinator, at reevesc@co.surry.ne.us. Visit our website at surrycountycares.com for more information about substance abuse disorder and the many resources in our County.
Charlotte Reeves is the Community Outreach Coordinator for Surry County Substance Abuse Recovery Office. She may be reached at 336-401-8218 or reevesc@co.surry.nc.us.