Town going backwards with customer service?

August 8, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

Kudos to Pilot Mountain!

It seems they are a contender in the race for the bottom with their choice to go with the GoPilot online customer servicing system. Citizens will be able to contact the town just like Duke Energy or Shentel — which, by the way, is virtually impossible.

If you look around our fair city now and recall how things were 5, 10, 15 or more years ago it’s hard to see much improvement. I’ll call it planned mediocrity. Give ‘em a break, my guess is that a large percentage of taxpayers in Pilot Mountain weren’t born with a USB port instead of a navel. Pilot Mountain is too small a town for granny to have to email New Jersey for a water service problem.

Are they planning on saving money by eliminating another employee? Why not start with that CPD stealth Tahoe police wagon? (Maybe a Humvee would be less economical). No fire department. No snow removal. No garbage pickup. Surry County could probably cover law enforcement a lot cheaper.

Lynn Templeton

Pilot Mountain