Questions on spending COVID money

August 4, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

Remember the Mount Airy News article of 16 July 2021 where the “City [is] to ponder use of federal COVID funds” was printed?

I actually read the entire American Rescue Plan Act. There is no provision for “economic development and improvements;” especially not for a “permanent farmers market facility and splash pad for recreation.”

If I understand the English language, there is no provision in the Act for expenditures for the above stated uses. However, under Title IX – Committee on Finance, Subtitle M – Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, Sec. 9901, expenditures under the auspices of the Act for “make(ing) necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure” is approved under the Act.

Additionally, Subtitle M “provide[s] funding for payments to states, territories, and tribal governments to carry out critical capital projects directly enabling work, education, and health monitoring…”

So, I again ask why are we even contemplating dipping into what is thought to be “free” money? Beware a wolf in sheep’s clothing; that is, the democratic socialist/Marxist federal government.

G J Harmon

MountAiry