Reader supports Spencer’s development plan

August 4, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor:

I have just finished reading the final draft of the development agreement dated July 29, 2021, between Sunhouse Hospitality LLC and the City of Mount Airy. This is in regards to the responsibilities of both parties in the development of the proposed hotel and other amenities of the former Spencer’s property located in downtown Mount Airy. This plan will have a significant effect on the revitalization of the downtown and there will be additional financial responsibilities for both parties.

After reading all of the details, I am in full support of this plan and will be supporting the project at the public hearing before the Mount Airy City Commissioners. Some people have said this is a waste of taxpayers money and that the developer should take all of the risk and just fund the project themselves. On the contrary, a public private partnership for this project is the best way to go.

Redeveloping an old factory with environmental issues and broken infrastructure has its challenges but in the long run it is the responsible thing to do. Many industrial cities across our nation have repurposed old factories and steel mills into housing and entertainment hubs. Just look at the Inner Harbor in Baltimore, Maryland, where an old power plant was turned into an arts and entertainment district.

Look at Bethlehem, Pennsylvania where a steel mill was turned into “Steel Stacks” entertainment venue.

Look to my old hometown area of Trenton. New Jersey. where the John A. Roebling Steel and Wire Works factories were turned into office buildings, market rate housing, and retail shopping spaces.

Redevelopment and repurposing old buildings that have good bones is better than just knocking everything down and building new. It is more expensive to redevelop these properties but it also preserves the history of our industrial revolution.

The City of Mount Airy made a commitment to redevelop the former Spencer’s property and future commitments will be made to see this project to completion. This is a public private partnership that will work, I look forward to seeing the development agreement approved.

Joseph T. Zalescik

Mount Airy