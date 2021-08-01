Ready for exciting school year

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.
We are anticipating the start of a new school year. Students and staff get excited as they think about all the great things happening in Mount Airy City Schools beginning in the fall. We will all see the start of the school year with football season beginning, arts classes such as marching band starting up, new supplies for a new school year, and the reconnection of friends from last year.
The fall brings a lot of excitement and joy as we come together to learn and accomplish new things. More than of our students have been involved in a summer program, athletic camp, church camp, community event or family event. The summer has been a celebration and now it’s time to begin to think about the 2021-2022 school year.
We know that we are approaching a better than normal school return because we have learned much over the past year about connecting with students, ensuring healthy school environments, and creating various pathways to learning (face-to-face, online, and hybrid). Given all of the lessons learned our students were able to forge a great academic path forward because we were face-to-face five days a week.
This fall we will offer several new programs that include middle school dual language which is one of our most popular offerings. We will focus on middle school innovations as well as aviation and construction at high school. Our high school AVID program which stands for Advanced Via Individual Determination will help students get a leg up on being successful in high school leading to success in college. This college-readiness program will affect all students across Mount Airy High School to learn basic skills such as organization, note-taking, thinking critically, and developing leadership skills. Our students aren’t just coming out of a worldwide pandemic, they are thriving in it. We have overcome the pandemic and understand how to keep students safe and grow as we do it.
There will be a lot of questions about safety, cleanliness, and accountability for this upcoming year. You trusted us last year, during one of the most difficult years in our lifetime. I am asking that you work with us as a team, trust us in our decision-making, and support students and staff as we return this year. We know that the virus is still alive and well, being passed primarily through unvaccinated people. So, we will need to continue with cleaning protocols, some social distancing, and some masking of unvaccinated students and staff especially. We will always land on the side of health and safety first.
We want every child and staff member back in our schools well, healthy, and able to come to school every day. This may mean that we have masks inside, we spread out during lunch periods and recess, and put extra cleaning protocols in place. But it does mean we won’t be in one classroom all day, we won’t need to mask outside, and we can begin to use cafeterias again. Anything you can do to get vaccinated and encourage others will help us keep from needing to quarantine as much and continue our normal activities, including athletics and arts. We want to return to a “better than normal” and we need all of you to help us with this.
Think about ways that we can “rethink education” and challenge previous thinking about how things were and dream about how education can be better for everyone. What if we are able to create more work-based learning experiences for all children to help them find their career of the future? Imagine if we do a lot of place-based learning and have students learn outside of the four walls of the classroom in outside classrooms, on adventures in state parks, at arts venues in our state, and other great learning environments. What if we allow students to connect to micro-schools based on natural interests, talents, and abilities? This is the time to re-invent and challenge old ways of thinking. Mount Airy City Schools is ready to lead-innovate-serve in new and exciting ways. If you would like to join us please visit https://www.mtairy.k12.nc.us to see all the new and innovative ways we support students.