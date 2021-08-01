Mount Airy’s potty politics?

August 1, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

Martha Truskolaski, a local gift-shop operator, made a compelling argument recently to the city council about the need for public restrooms at the ‘forgotten end’ of downtown Main Street. [See “Downtown merchant urges ‘uptown’ restrooms” in the July 25 issue of The Mount Airy News.]

With all due respect to Mayor Niland (a great guy!), there’s really no need to pass along Ms. Truskolaski’s reasonable request to one of the commissioner-led Vision Committees – which most people know were created to advocate for funding for each commissioner’s pet project/s without the commissioner having to slap his or her name on it.

Instead of creating unnecessary delay in responding to Ms. Truskolaski’s request, why not expedite the issue by using a bit of common sense and the city’s existing resources (i.e., knowledgeable personnel) to gather financial-impact information?

As for common sense, it’s fairly standard knowledge that – in cases of dire emergency – men (biological men, that is … with respect to our overly woke members of society) have the ability to implement a nasty, albeit very effective, “open air” solution to an urgent need; whereas women (again — biological) cannot comfortably engage in that same problem-solving solution. (If the preceding statement does not make sense to the male members of the city council, I implore them to ask the women in their lives to explain it.) So, on the basis of serving the fundamental needs of at least 50% of the tourist population, it makes sense to erect a public restroom at both ends of Main Street.

To get the relevant data needed to make a fiscally sound decision, the council should simply ask the city manager to assign a responsible member of her staff – someone well-versed in building/construction issues as well as city codes/requirements – to speak with several contractors to get estimates of the cost and associated timeline for building a modest, modern public restroom that would help meet the needs of shoppers and browsers at the northern end of the central shopping district.

Surely, any amount of money spent on such an important “Relief Project” would be a better use of funds than the millions already wasted on Spencers — and the millions more that are destined to become corporate-welfare ‘hand-outs’ to the city’s favored-status organizations.

Rebecca Harmon

Mount Airy