Strings attached to COVID money?

July 21, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

This is in reference to July 16 article “City to ponder use of federal COVID funds.”

I urge the Commissioners while “pondering” over the $2.9 million to ask themselves if it comes with caveat(s) – strings attached. For example, does it mandate critical race theory (Marxism) shoved down our children’s throats who attend public or charter schools? Do you really want your children or grandchildren being indoctrinated with Marxist dogma?

Nothing is free; especially when it comes from Biden’s administration (or whoever is really running the federal government right now). What are all the strings? Can Mount Airy’s citizens afford the strings financially or intrinsically?

G.J. Harmon

Mount Airy