Reader: Biden following instructions

July 11, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

Joe Biden is doing as instructed by his handlers in the Democrat party.

At their direction, he is buying more votes with your tax money and mine. His expansion of the U.S. welfare state may cost several trillion dollars, but those receiving its new benefits (pre-school, free college, cash handouts) will, he hopes, become increasingly government-dependent and vote reliably Democrat.

In the same way, he has been instructed to open the Southern border to thousands of unvetted illegal immigrants, some sick, others criminal, and to furtively replant them in several states unwilling to receive them, most recently Tennessee.

Pretending compassion, the Democrats are enlarging their voting base once again, ignoring the risk of increased infection and crime in Tennessee and elsewhere.

Please don’t blame me, I voted for Trump.

Richard Merlo

Elkin