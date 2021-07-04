Reader: Retailer, not car show, may be the problem

July 4, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

I am writing in response to the letter regarding the car show downtown (“Reader concerned over downtown events,” June 20).

It’s disappointing to hear a business attack personally people who work very hard to organize and work this event. I cannot believe a retailer is complaining about too many people downtown. Sure, it creates challenges and even may inconvenience some, but it generates a lot more for other businesses as well.

I noticed the writer did not mention about retailers reserving spots on Main Street illegally (I witnessed this), or telling people they had to move (I witnessed this). The last time I checked, the streets were not owned by the retailers but the taxpayer.

I see the writer mentions the blocking of storefronts as a huge disadvantage. How do they feel about Autumn Leaves, if a car blocks their storefront? At least during the car shows you can walk on the sidewalk.

As for a blatant disregard for people’s livelihoods, if one day a month is going to make or break your business, you may want to rethink your profession.

Everything has its pros and cons but the DBA and Phil Marsh has done a good job with these car shows and they continue to grow. This helps promote downtown and Mount Airy. I thought that is what tourism is all about. My guess is this has more to do with personalities (or issues) and not with the car shows.

Warren Booker

Mount Airy