City schools thrive in the summertime

This Sunday’s Super Bowl marks the end of another season, and another offseason filled with questions for our in-state team.

The Panthers’ owner was very clear when he bought the team from Jerry Richardson that he has a must-win approach to running the team, which is how Ron Rivera was shown the door in the middle of the 2019 season, despite previously earning two coach of the year awards. (And now Ron has won the award for the third time, which makes the move look even dumber than it did at the time.)

So, if the Panthers absolutely must win in 2021, what must the front office do to improve the roster?

• First off, don’t draft a quarterback.

Yes, I know there are some QBs in the draft class this year, and any one of which could make a big difference in the course of the franchise. However, if you are looking to win this year, you don’t start a rookie quarterback.

I wasn’t sold on Teddy Bridgewater by midseason. He was still getting a lot of praise by announcers and the talking heads in the studios until the end of the year, but I saw plenty of red flags all year.

The worst? In 15 games, Teddy threw 13 TD passes in the first half. Not bad. Seems like he would be halfway to 26 TD passes.

Except, Teddy threw exactly two TD passes in the second half of those same 15 games. That’s right, two. That is basically seven and a half whole games’ worth of playing with only two scores.

That’s why I call him Teddy Chokewater.

Trade Teddy somewhere else or cut him and sign another. Heck, bench Teddy and give P.J. Walker a whole offseason to get ready. He showed a big arm and athleticism.

You know who would might have been a great choice right now? The guy Carolina basically gave away in Kyle Allen.

Yes, I know Kyle had ups and downs, but he was also just 23 years finishing his first season. Did you see what he did in Washington before he was injured on a dirty leg whip? He was averaging right at a 100 QB rating. Cam Newton never had a 100 rating, even when he won league MVP in 2015. Teddy had a 92.1 rating (artificially inflated by a high completion rate based on check-down throws).

• Please, please, please look for Luke Kuechly’s replacement in the draft. The worst roster move of 2020 was bringing in Tahir Whitehead to play middle linebacker. Coach Matt Rhule went with one of his former college players, but Tahir just didn’t make plays all season and was finally benched by the last couple of games.

Kuechly’s name would be said by the announcers 10 times a game, but Tahir could go an entire game without a single mention. The run defense and short pass defense both suffered because of his terrible play.

• It seems every year I say the team needs to look at the offensive line, and it is still true — but worse this time. Center Matt Paradis is the only regular starter under contract next year.

I’m okay with some of that — I’m looking at you LG Chris Reed and LT Russell Okung — but the right side with RT Taylor Moton and RG John Miller seemed to be pretty good.

The sad part is that the team did invest two draft picks on guys who showed good potential, but have been injured a lot of their two years with the team. Greg Little and Dennis Daley split time at left tackle in 2019, often going back and forth because of injuries. They both finished 2020 on injured reserve.

• In 2016 the Panthers used three of their top four draft picks on cornerbacks. Only one panned out (James Bradberry), and he left with a big contract a year ago.

The team desperately needs to draft at least one if not two corners.

Donte Jackson is one of the fastest guys in the whole league, but spent the whole season hampered by a toe injury. Tony Pride Jr. was a rookie who got picked on a lot. The other option, who started 11 games was Rasul Douglas, who was good against big, slower possession receivers, but not quick wideouts.

In fact, Douglas is really better suited as a free safety who can also cover receivers and tight ends one on one when needed — rather than every down.

Jackson ran a 4.32 time in the 40 at the combine. Douglas ran a 4.59. That is a full quarter of a second slower.

Rasul was in the 32nd percentile for CBs in the 40 time and shuttle run and 26th percentile on vertical jump (yikes!). But he scored high for weight/height, arm length and bench press. In fact, when his measurables were compared to other past participants in the combine, his best matches were not corners at all. His best match was former two-time Pro Bowl safety Michael Lewis.

Juston Burris started 13 games at safety and had 53 tackles. Douglas started just 11 games at CB and had 62 tackles. Imagine if you re-signed Rasul and put him at Juston’s spot. Oh, and cutting Burris would save the team $3.8 million against the cap.

• I have been saying this for two years: sign or draft a guy to do the majority of carries at running back. Let Christian McCaffrey spend more time as a slot receiver.

The team is likely to lose Curtis Samuel, a receiver who can split time in the backfield, because he had such a nice year he will be too expensive to re-sign.

So shift McCaffrey more toward that role. Get McCaffrey 1,000 yards receiving and fewer rushes where he takes such a pounding. I was saying this even before he missed almost all of 2020 with injuries.

• One great advantage for the Panthers is that Coach Rhule got the opportunity to coach one of the teams in the Senior Bowl, with some of the best college seniors across the country.

He not only got to see their physical skills up close, he had a chance to see how the players accepted criticism and coaching.

James Hudson is a former defensive lineman who switched to O-line. Some scouts were very impressed with his Senior Bowl practices. What did Rhule think? Quinn Meinerz is a Division III O-line stud in the mold of Tampa’s Ali Marpet. Did Rhule think him good enough to draft in the second or third round?

• Finally, it’s time for the team to cut former star DT Kawann Short. At one time Short and Star Lotuleilei formed a formidable tandem in the middle. But, Short has played just five of 32 games the past two seasons with only seven solo tackles, zero sacks and only one tackle for a loss.

And this season Short is scheduled to make a whopping $20.84 million. His cap hit is $11.02, so cutting him would save $9.82 million in cap space.

Another possible payroll cut would be DE Stephen Weatherly, who is set to make $7.9 million, but only $2 million would count toward the cap, so cutting would save $5.9 million. He only played in nine games with just 17 tackles and zero sacks.

The team was hoping he would make a big leap after finishing his rookie contract in Minnesota with just six sacks in four seasons.