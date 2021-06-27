City schools thrive in the summertime

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.
The Mount Airy City Schools district’s summer is as full as its academic year.
This summer, the city school system boasts more than 50 enrichment and athletic camps over seven weeks. We also invite students to participate in academic camps at each grade level to either catch up or move ahead with math and reading.
Last year during a pandemic we saw more than 400 students involved in summer programming and it looks like we will exceed that number this summer. We have more than 200 students who have already been involved in just the first two weeks of our summer programming. Just listen to these awesome camp titles: Creative Cooking, If You Can Only Imagine (Design), Babysitting, Mad Scientist, Nature Spy, and Find Your Superpower. Doesn’t it make you want to go back to school for all these fun activities during the summer?
Our Community Central Office staff finds summertime to be our busiest time of the year: Finance is working hard to close out a successful year and plan for finances needed for the upcoming year. Our human resources department is making sure our personnel are fully trained and ready to go for the fall. We are thankful that we do not have many openings for the beginning of the school year. We know that is not the case across the state and we are blessed that people love working in Mount Airy City Schools.
Summer meals are being served to the community every day. You can come by Tharrington Primary School and pick up a summer lunch and next day breakfast for your children 18 and younger free of charge. Custodians, summer cleaning crews, and maintenance employees are working diligently to make sure any painting, repairs, facility cleaning. and upkeep happens during our summer months. We know that our facilities are in great shape thanks to these teams. Our technology department is busy preparing for the upcoming year. Technology has taken on a new meaning as students use technology every day to stay ahead in core areas as well as enrichment programs. We believe the future will always include hybrid learning with teachers being experts that help students learn using the latest technology tools.
Our administrative team is working this summer to train staff on effective programs such as the Science of Reading to support elementary literacy and other key areas. They are developing next year’s planning calendar to map out a year’s worth of exciting events, advisory group meetings, and parent meetings. The team has also outlined any needs from this past year and made sure we have good intervention plans to ensure student and school success.
The team also develops new ways of thinking making classrooms student-centered with activating strategies helping motivate students to engage in learning. Every aspect is planned out and supported for the upcoming new year and we are grateful for the Mount Airy City Schools team making that happen over the summer.
This year with the launch of the Blue Bear Bus (BBB) we are taking summer programming out to the community and making sure we are connecting with our families. The Community Central Office is the hub of activity for this service. Each morning a team packs up everything needed to take a mobile classroom with fun learning activities out to the communities in our district. This program was designed to keep students and families connected when it is easy to be disengaged from school. The BBB team takes meals, snacks, fitness activities, books, learning tools, and wifi to allow students to connect with us throughout the summer. If you see the Blue Bear Bus in your neighborhood say hello.
When you think education takes a break in the summer remember all of the hours of work that our team is putting in to make sure students are successful in the upcoming year. Take a minute and thank an educator for impacting the next generation in a way that most careers do not. Thank them for all of their hours of preparation, planning, and leadership as they develop a top class educational pathway for your students to succeed. If you want to know more about Mount Airy City Schools visit our website at http://www.mtairy.k12.nc.us