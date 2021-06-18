You are never alone

June 18, 2021 John Peters II Church, Columns, Opinion 0
By Ewell Vernon

Let your conduct be without covetousness; be content with such things as you have. For He Himself has said “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” So we may boldly say: “The Lord is my helper; I will not fear. What can man do to me?”

Hebrews 13:5-6

I want to start today by saying God wants you to know He is right there with you today and forever. The writer of Hebrews is clear in stating this point by first saying He will never leave you and then follows that with the wording of never forsaking you. As I counsel people I ask them to make a list of all their fears, their worries, their struggles, and most of all their weaknesses. Very rarely do I find people with the exact same list. Some express identical words but very seldom do the causes behind those words look the same.

Paul states in 2 Corinthians 12, that he had a thorn in his flesh that Satan used to try to keep him away from God, but in 2 Corinthians 12:9-10 Paul states this, “And he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore most gladly I will rather boast in my infirmities that the power of Christ may rest upon me. Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in needs, in persecutions, in distresses, for Christ’s sake. For when I am weak, then I am strong.”

As I titled this article I debated on calling it, “Finding Strength in our Weakness,” but quickly realized that although strength can be drawn from our short comings it is imperative to first accept that power into our lives.

I don’t want to completely repeat the article “Easier Said Than Done,” but I do want to say it is humbling to know that Christ is there to catch us and even pull us up out of the sinking water of life. But even that requires that we trust He will do it. Remember Peter was standing on solid water one minute and then sinking the next. His cry to Jesus was “Save me.” Such a simple sentence in words, but so strong when we scream it with meaning.

One more time I want you to remember that God wants you to know He is right there with you waiting to hear not only your voice, but he wants your heart, your mind, and your soul to desire that He is the force in this sinking world to save you. So quickly our heart says yes to the ways God tells us to face the things of this world, but our mind drifts to other means. There are times our mind knows that He is the only way, but that same mind becomes clouded with things of this world.

Paul tells us in Romans 12:1-2, “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service. And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.”

Today my friend I encourage you to seek God with all your heart, with all your mind, and with all your soul. Look for Jesus and keep your eyes planted on him for your direction. Make a list of all your fears, your worries, your struggles, and most of all your weaknesses and one by one give them to God and he will set you on a path to strength. One last time, God wants you to know He is right there with you today and forever.

May God bless you and allow His face to shine on you and give you peace. God bless you.

Rev. Ewell Vernon is pastor at Mountain View Baptist Church in Lowgap.