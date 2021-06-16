Reader happy with Yokeley’s work in city

June 16, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

I want to thank Dr. Steve Yokeley for his vision for the city of Mount Airy and for all citizens of Surry County.

I have seen how he helped the children and youth while living in Dobson and his concern now for Mount Airy and Surry County to be a thriving community for all people regardless of their politics.

I am disappointed about the decision to remove the Coke machines in government buildings. This will not help with encouraging other businesses to locate here.

Kathy Robertson

Mount Airy