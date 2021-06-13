Season of rainbows is here

The season of colorful rainbows is here
Warm afternoons and humidity pave the way for showers and thunderstorms that have pleasant results for the garden plot and for our eyes by filling the eastern horizon with a colorful rainbow in colors of red, orange, yellow, blue, green, indigo, and violet. Rainbows are produced when the eastern sky is filled with dark gray clouds with the sun shinning against them at the end of a summer thunderstorm producing a spectrum of colors from the rays of the sun. The rainbow glows in brilliance against the dark gray background in the eastern sky. An added bonus is the appearance of a reflected “ghost” rainbow above the original bow. The darker the clouds are, the brighter the rainbow will appear.
Observing leaves as they wait for a summer thunderstorm
As the days become hot and humid the ingredients develop for summer thunderstorms with lightning and refreshing rain. The leaves of oaks, maples, poplars, and hickories take note of the approaching storm to reveal their white “petticoats” in expectation of the arriving deluge. What a majestic sight as the white “petticoats” send a clear message that welcome precip is on the way, signaled by wind, lightning, and thunder. As the rain comes, the “petticoats” absorb every drop of precious moisture and gently reverse their skirts and provide another shower below the woodland floor as the leaves shed their excess raindrops.
Investing in a durable water wand
As we move closer toward the beginning of summer and possibly some dry weather, a durable water wand is a great investment that will pay rich dividends by placing needed moisture directly where it is called for and also save water throughout the growing season. A durable wand will have multiple settings from stream, to jet, to mist, to shower, to spray; feature an off-on valve and spring operated handles; and cost between $12 and $15. A great common sense practice is to never dry the hose with the wand attached because this may cause the spring on the wand to break. Also in winter, store the wand in the basement or a storage shed or a barn.
Keeping tomatoes fed with organic plant food
As June nights continue to get warmer, and days start to get humid, feed tomato plants by side dressing them with Tomato-Tone organic tomato food with added calcium that helps prevent blossom end rot. After applying tomato-Tone, hill up soil to cover the Tomato-tone. Another great tomato food is Dr. Earth’s tomato food which is also calcium enriched.
The strawberry field swan song
As we reach the mid point of June, the strawberry harvest is closing out. You may have a day or two more in the season. As school is now out, take the kids for a final adventure at a strawberry patch near you. Call ahead to make sure berries are still available.
Cooling off hanging baskets
The warm sun of June afternoons heats up the hanging baskets and quickly dries out the soil in the baskets. Each evening, use a sprinkling can or water wand to provide them a cool drink. Apply water until it runs out the hole in the bottom of the hanging basket.
Using pep sticks for annuals or hanging baskets
A package of Miracle Gro pep sticks cost around $2.50 20 sticks. Place two in each hanging basket or one in every container of annuals. They work well and dissolve slowly over a long period of time. Save money by purchasing larger packets. Another great food for annuals and hanging baskets is Flower-Tone organic flower food sold in three-pound zippered plastic bags which makes it easy to apply and a little goes a long way. A bag cost about $8 but will go a long way toward healthy long lasting flowers.
Tomato plants that will endure the heat of summer
Tomatoes can still be planted and healthy plants are still available. The tomatoes planted in June should be varities proven and time tested such as Rutgers, Marglobe, Homestead, Celebrity, and Better Boy. Most of these varities will tolerate heat better than many other varities. Keep tomatoes set out in mid June watered at their base each week when no rain is in the forecast. Keeping tomatoes watered at the base of the plant will prevent blossom end rot and promote healthy growth.
Determinate vs. indeterminate varities of tomatoes
Determinants are bush types of tomato plants. Their production period last between three to four weeks. They do not grow as tall as indeterminate varities and this somewhat limits their production period. A good suggestion for all tomato types and varities is to cage or stake all tomatoes. All tomatoes seem to benefit from stakes of cages as they grow. Indeterminate varities are vine tomatoes that continue to grow tall, thus producing more tomatoes over a longer period beyond the range of determinants. Some determinants produce for a little over a month but indeterminate will produce for more than two months.
A treat of fresh new Irish potatoes
The dog days of summer are less than a month away. Even though most of the potato harvest is around that period of time, new potatoes are forming under the vines and will provide a great late spring treat for the supper table. Feel under the vines and gather enough spuds for supper. Do not peel them just wash and brush them. Boil with the peelings on them. Melt a stick of light margarine over them and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Fresh Alaska green peas and noodles of dumplings
Fresh picked Alaska June green peas from the early June garden are an unforgettable treat. My mother always prepared June peas with homemade dumplings. You can use a package of Annie’s frozen dumplings and fresh June green peas instead of homemade dumplings to simplify things or you can use half a bag of wide egg noodles. Boil the peas until tender, add half bag of noodles, and a stick of light margarine salt and pepper (to taste) and a can of cream of chicken soup. Boil on medium heat until noodles are tender. For added flavor, add a few strips of crispy fried bacon broken into pieces.
Keeping birdbaths filled
The sun shines down on the bird bath and heats up the water. As the sun bears down and heats the bath in mid afternoon, empty the hot water and refill with fresh cool water. The birds not only drink the water but also splashes around in it for refreshing cool offs. A bath filled with cool water will attract plenty of birds to your lawn.
Keeping hummingbirds satisfied
Summer flowers are just before bloom stage so keep the feeders filled with nectar on warm June days. You can purchase nectar in half gallon bottles ready to use, or in powdered form in envelopes to mix with water or you can make your own, with two quarts of water, two cups of sugar, and eight or ten drops red food coloring. Pour into half gallon milk jug (plastic) and refrigerate.
A simple banana pudding
A cool banana pudding on a warm June evening is an unforgettable dessert. For this pudding you will need: Three 3-ounce boxes of Jello instant vanilla pudding mix, five cups cold milk, one tablespoon banana flavoring, one 8-ounce box cream cheese, two cartons Cool Whip, one box vanilla wafers, four bananas (sliced and sprinkled with lemon juice). Mix together the Jello instant pudding, milk, and banana flavoring and set aside. Mix the cream cheese and one carton Cool Whip and add to the pudding mixture. In a large 13x9x2 inch dish or pan, spread a layer of vanilla wafers and a layer of bananas and pour the pudding mixture over the bananas and vanilla wafers. Spread other carton of Cool Whip on top of the pudding. Refrigerate.
Hoe hoe hoedown
A starry question: “How do you put milk in the milky way?” Answer: “With the big dipper.”
The real shake up: “Why did your sister jump up and down before taking her medication?” Because the label said ‘Shake before using!’