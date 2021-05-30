Local Coke decision was wrong

To The Editor,

The recent commissioners knee jerk reaction to the Coke Cola decision regarding Georgia’s new law was inappropriate. Coke won’t notice that the machines are removed on Surry County property. A company in a state that will send Marjorie Taylor Greene to Congress has no conscience or shame, so the gesture will go unnoticed.

I do send thanks to the two commissioners who did not participate in the decision.

At least this time the financial cost won’t equal the cost of changing financial institutions.

Lillian A. Holder

Mount Airy