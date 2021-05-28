Remember those who gave all by serving

May 28, 2021

To the Editor,

For this Memorial Day, let us remember and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice through our thoughts, prayers, and actions. I encourage all veterans to join a service organization to help represent and support veterans and their families as well as those currently on active duty and their loved ones. For my part, I serve with the VFW.

The VFW is a non-profit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, Guard and Reserve forces. The VFW and its Auxiliary are dedicated to veterans service, legislative advocacy, and military and community service programs.

Citizens or nationals of the United States serving honorably in the U.S. Armed Forces in a foreign war or overseas operation recognized by a campaign medal, in Korea after June 30, 1949, and recipients of hostile-fire or imminent danger pay. Veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Lebanon, Grenada, Panama, Persian Gulf, Somalia, Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq and other smaller expeditionary campaigns, as well as occupation duty, qualify.

More than 1.5 million VFW and Auxiliary members are in all 50 states, and in many foreign territories. Over 6,000 Posts worldwide comprise 52 Departments in the 50 states, the Asia/Pacific Areas and Europe. Posts form the basic local chapter. Our top legislative issues are 1) congress should fully fund programs for veterans, service members and their families, and 2) provide service members and veterans timely access to high-quality health care without increasing cost shares.

Please visit VFW.ORG for more information and join fellow veterans or Auxiliary members at the VFW Posts in Mt. Airy, Pilot Mountain, or Elkin.

Van Cooke

Mount Airy