Glad commissioners made a stand

To the Editor,

Thank goodness Surry County Commissioners have some sense. Larry Johnson probably has stock in Coca Cola; ergo, his attempt to abstain on the vote.

Regardless, it is hoped that Surry County’s boldness will extend to all forms of attempts to transform (e.g., Project 1619, critical race theory, woke mathematics) our democracy into socialism that benefits only those in power: one-party government, Big Tech, and the “new” elitists.

G. J. Harmon

Mount Airy