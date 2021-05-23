Vote shows courage, common sense

May 23, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

Kudos to Surry County Commissioner Eddie Harris for demonstrating courage and common sense in calling out the Coca-Cola Company for its ignorance about the Georgia Senate Bill 202 and the blatantly racist and ‘cancel culture’ practices within its organization.

Congrats, as well, to Commissioner Van Tucker for supporting the “message” vote that will result in the removal of Coke machines from all Surry County governmental facilities. [See “Coke machines banned from county facilities” in the May 21 issue of The Mount Airy News.]

No more ‘woke Coke’ in my pantry, either.

Rebecca Harmon

Mount Airy